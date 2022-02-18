India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Bhuvi magic derails West Indies as India seal series with 8-run win | Cricket News – Times of India

|

🙌🙌#WorkforceIndia @Paytm #INDvWI https://t.co/NjrkDCxt2q — BCCI (@BCCI) 1645205133000

KOLKATA: Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel produced very good bowling in slog overs as India survived some anxious moments earlier than strolling out with an eight-run win over West Indies within the second T20I that handed them an unassailable 2-0 lead within the three-match sequence right here on Friday.Chasing a stiff 187, wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran (62 off 41 balls) and Rovman Powell (68 not out from 36 balls) hit belligerent fifties to maintain them within the hunt as they wanted simply 29 runs from the final two overs.But loss of life bowling specialist, Bhuvneshwar Kumar revived India’s hopes by eradicating the dangerous-looking Pooran with a slower off-cutter.Under stress after he dropped Rovman Powell off his personal bowling, Bhuvneshwar was sensible and conceded simply 4 runs within the over.Needing to defend 25 within the ultimate over, Patel was hit for 2 consecutive sixes however he held his nerves to seal the problem for India.

This was India’s one hundredth win in T20Is as they sealed the sequence with one match to go on Sunday.

Earlier persevering with his spectacular run in his debut sequence, Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Brandon King (22) in his third supply to interrupt the second-wicket stand.

But Pooran and Powell appeared with none hassle towards the Indian assault.

Wicketkeeper-batter Pooran continued his spectacular type to smash a second successive half-century, whereas Powell gave a wonderful help on the different finish with a 28-ball 50 because the Windies recovered from being 59/3 inside 9 overs.

That’s that from 2nd T20I. A nail biting end as #WorkforceIndia win by 8 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead within the… https://t.co/Ot8mnNHT3q — BCCI (@BCCI) 1645204983000

Dropped on 21 by Bishnoi within the tenth over, Pooran introduced up his fifty in 34 balls — his second in as many video games — with a slog over off Deepak Chahar’s ultimate over.

Powell then accomplished a 28-ball fifty as India appeared beneath actual stress earlier than Bhuvneshwar turned it round.

Earlier, Virat Kohli was again amongst runs with a fifty whereas Rishabh Pant smashed a quick-fire unbeaten 52 to carry India to a difficult 186/5.

Kohli hit his thirtieth fifty within the shortest format, his first for the reason that 57 versus Pakistan within the T20 World Cup on October 24 final 12 months.

Rishabh Pant is adjudged Man of the Match for his sensible knock of 52* off 28 deliveries 👏👏@Paytm #INDvWI https://t.co/qiXIn8l1Up — BCCI (@BCCI) 1645206005000

The former captain’s sheer magnificence was on full show as he lower, pulled and in addition took the aerial route en path to his 41-ball 52 that had seven fours and one six.

Luck additionally favoured Kohli on the day as the previous skipper introduced up his thirtieth T20I fifty with a slog over long-on after Jason Holder did not pay money for the catch because the ball went over the boundary.

But Kohli did not make it massive and was cleaned up by Chase two balls later after the West Indies off-spinner breached his gate for his third wicket.

Chase was spectacular within the center overs to return with 3/25 and which included the wickets of Rohit Sharma (19) and Suryakumar Yadav (8).

Thereafter it was Pant and Venkatesh Iyer (33 from 18 balls) present on provide as they took cost on the likes of Kieron Pollard and Romario Shepherd of their 76-run partnership from 35 balls.

Pant (52 off 28 balls) introduced up his third fifty in T20Is with a double within the penultimate supply of the innings, taking simply 27 balls to get to the milestone.

Earlier India acquired off to a sluggish begin with Sheldon Cottrell bowling 4 dots on the trot earlier than dismissing Ishan Kishan within the second over of the day.

Kishan, who was the costliest purchase of the IPL 2022 mega public sale, appeared listless and beneath stress to proceed his poor type and departed for 2 after his 10-ball keep.

But thereafter it was Kohli present on the sparsely-crowded Eden as the previous India skipper delighted his followers together with his elegant timing and stroke play.

Getting off the mark with a boundary with a whip to the sq. leg boundary, Kohli discovered his timing early on and acquired a second boundary in the identical over of Akeal Hossain.

Kohli was the aggressor and skipper Rohit was completely satisfied to play the second fiddle because the duo took India’s rating to virtually 50 within the first six overs.

There was a transparent shift in India’s batting within the powerplay because the duo weren’t afraid to take the aerial route.

Rohit departed for 19 in 18 balls after a wonderful partnership with Kohli that yielded 49 runs from 36 balls earlier than Chase gave the breakthrough in his first over eradicating the Indian skipper after inducing a thick vanguard to be caught on the level.

In his subsequent over, Chase accounted for Suryakumar however Kohli ensured that there was no additional harm.