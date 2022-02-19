India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: I just backed myself with the yorkers, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar | Cricket News – Times of India

Listen in to what @BhuviOfficial needed to say about that sensible nineteenth over below stress.#WorkforceIndia | #INDvWI |… https://t.co/tvdBoAUI5Z — BCCI (@BCCI) 1645206765000

KOLKATA: India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar stated his plan within the slog overs of the second T20I was to again himself with the yorkers and regardless of the dew, he pulled it off to make sure a slim eight-run win for his crew.With West Indies needing 29 off the final two overs, Kumar took out Nicholas Pooran and conceded simply 4 singles within the penultimate nineteenth over to provide Harshal Patel 23 runs to defend, which he did to seal the T20I collection in India’s favour.“I was just believing in myself. Rohit told me that if I can give just 9-10 runs, it will be difficult for them, so I just backed myself with the yorkers. There was a bit of dew, but I still backed myself and it came out well,” stated Kumar to broadcasters ‘Star Sports’ after the match.

Asked concerning the massive hits coming from Rovman Powell’s bat in his unbeaten knock of 68, Kumar jokingly remarked, “He (Powell) was hitting it pretty hard, probably 200kmph!”

Talking about bowling with the dew within the equation, Kumar identified that it is determined by how the pitch behaves.

“It’s always tough to bowl yorkers with the dew. When we bowled the slower balls, it wasn’t gripping and I changed my plan not to bowl slower balls, so it totally depends on the wicket. These (West Indies batters) are very powerful and if you bowl in their zone, it gets difficult.”

Kumar signed off by saying that he’s feeling nicely fitness-wise.

“Feels good and I don’t want to say anything about that.”