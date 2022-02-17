India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Ind vs WI Live Coverage on Live TV Online – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs West Indies Live Streaming, Live Telecast of Ind vs WI 2nd T20I Timing in India, when and the place to look at stay protection on-line:

Rohit Sharma-led India tackle Kieron Pollard’s West Indies within the second T20I on the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, with a watch on clinching the sequence.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi loved a memorable T20I debut, ending with figures of two/17 as his googlies troubled the opposition batters, in India’s six-wicket win within the first T20I on Wednesday.

West Indies, in the meantime, will hope to degree the sequence and power it right into a decider on Sunday. The Windies haven’t gained a single sport on their present tour, having conceded the ODI sequence 0-3.

The Caribbean batters can be anticipated to step up on Friday. The likes of Brandon King (4) and Rovman Powell (2) didn’t go large on Wednesday. Their greatest constructive from the batting entrance on Wednesday was wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran, whose 43-ball 61 took the Windies to 157/7, whereas Kyle Mayers too performed his position with a 24-ball knock of 31.

Odean Smith was the final to be dismissed off the ultimate ball of the innings, however Pollard remained unbeaten on 24.

Bishnoi and Harshal Patel scalped two wickets every.

In reply, skipper Rohit Sharma (40) and Ishan Kishan (35) cast a 64-run stand for the opening stand as India bought off to a fast begin.

However, India misplaced their captain within the eighth over. Kishan then joined forces with Virat Kohli earlier than the previous was dismissed by Fabian Allen. In his 13-ball knock of 17, Kohli managed only a boundary, and simply three balls after Kishan’s dismissal, Kohli adopted swimsuit.

Rishabh Pant (8) is normally a fearless batter however this time, he too, bought dismissed for a low rating.

India have been 114/1 within the fifteenth over when Pant was dismissed, however a gritty 48-run stand between Suryakumar Yadav (34 not out) and Venkatesh Iyer (24 not out) sealed the deal for India.

Here’s all it’s essential find out about when and the place to look at the second T20I:

When will the second T20I between India and West Indies happen?

The second T20I between India and West Indies will happen on Friday, 18 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the second T20I between India and West Indies?

The match will happen on the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

When will the match begin?

The match will start at 7 pm IST. The toss will happen at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies match?

The match can be telecast on Star Sports Network. The stay streaming of the match will even be accessible on Disney + Hotstar. You can even browse Firstpost.com for stay updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav and Harpreet Brar.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.

