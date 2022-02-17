India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming | Cricket News

Clinical in most points of the sport to this point, India will now hope that star batter Virat Kohli additionally regains his kind after they tackle a struggling West Indies within the doubtlessly series-deciding second T20 International in Kolkata on Friday. The touring West Indies aspect has been removed from being at its finest and has failed to hassle the hosts in any of the matches to this point. After being outclassed 0-3 within the ODI leg in Ahmedabad, the Kieron Pollard-led crew was anticipated to offer India some problem in its favorite T20 format, particularly after a 3-2 win over England in its final collection at residence. But they hardly managed to hassle the hosts within the first T20I in Kolkata on Wednesday, taking place by six wickets.

When will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match be performed?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match can be performed on Friday, February 18.

Where will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match be performed?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match can be performed on the on the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match can be broadcast reside on the Star Sports Network.

Where to look at on-line reside streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

The reside streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match can be accessible on Hotstar. You may also observe reside updates on sports activities.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the data acquired from the host broadcasters)