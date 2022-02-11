India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Clinical India complete 3-0 whitewash of West Indies | Cricket News – Times of India

WHAT. A. WIN! 👌 👌@prasidh43 will get the final West Indies wicket & @imVkohli takes the catch because the @ImRo45-led… https://t.co/U47VXYki98 — BCCI (@BCCI) 1644593170000

AHMEDABAD: Rohit Sharma ‘s tenure as India ODI captain started with a 3-0 demolition of the West Indies after the spectacular hosts put up an all-round efficiency to win the third recreation by 96 runs on Friday.Shreyas Iyer’s accountable 80 coupled with Rishabh Pant ‘s aggressive 56 powered India to a difficult 265 within the inconsequential fixture.The hosts then shot out their opponents for 169 in 37.1 overs because the guests continued their dismal batting present.With one eye on the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Indian workforce administration gained loads of positives from their experiments within the third-match sequence together with the emergence of pacer Prasidh Krishna because the strike bowler. He ended with 9 wickets within the sequence.Deepak Hooda, who didn’t play the third ODI, confirmed promise as a middle-order batter whereas Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that he may curb his pure aggressive intent if such a scenario arises.

The wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who made a return as a pairing, didn’t bowl collectively however did effectively individually.

An abnormal batting efficiency by the West Indies batters additionally made the Indian bowlers’ activity simpler all through the sequence.

The away workforce was by no means within the chase and was blown away by one other stellar present of quick bowling.

(AP Photo)

Pacer Deepak Chahar, enjoying his first recreation of the sequence, struck twice within the fifth over. First he despatched again Brandon King (14), who edged to Suryakumar Yadav within the slip cordon after which on the final ball of the over, eliminated Shamarh Brooks (0), leaving the guests at 25/3. West Indies couldn’t get well from there on.

The ODI sequence will probably be adopted by three T20Is in Kolkata starting February 16.

Earlier, Shreyas and the flamboyant Pant resurrected the India innings with their 110-run stand after India suffered a top-order collapse to be reeling at 42/3.

The duo toyed with the opposition assault even because the southpaw displayed his hard-hitting prowess, placing six fours and a six.

(PTI Photo)

The Mumbaikar, who was enjoying his first recreation after Covid restoration, regarded in his components, as he blended warning and aggression. He accomplished his ninth ODI fifty with a single to deep additional cowl.

After his fifty, Shreyas upped the ante as he and Pant accomplished their 100-run stand in 112 balls.

Pant too notched up his fifth ODI 50 with a single. But within the thirtieth over, he perished, giving leggie Hayden Walsh (2/59) his first wicket and Suryakumar Yadav (6) adopted swimsuit, as India misplaced half their facet for 164.

But a decided Shreyas performed his pictures at will earlier than giving a sitter to Darren Bravo at long-off within the thirty eighth over. In his 111-ball knock, he hit 9 boundaries.

However, Chahar (38; 4×4; 2×6) and Washington Sundar (33, 2×4; 1×6) performed their components to perfection and cast 53 runs for seventh wicket. Their knocks propelled India previous the 260-run mark.

After opting to bat, India misplaced opener Rohit Sharma (13) cheaply. Pacer Alzarri Joseph (2/54) pegged the hosts again, by first cleansing up Rohit on the third ball of the fourth over after which dismissed Virat Kohli (0) on the fifth ball to depart the hosts teetering at 16/2.

Kohli tried to flick a supply that was happening the leg, however edged to Shai Hope in what was a gentle dismissal, extending the watch for his 71st hundred in worldwide cricket.

Shikhar Dhawan (10) and Shreyas tried to rally the innings however have been in a position so as to add solely 26 runs for the third wicket.

Dhawan, who too performed his first recreation of the sequence after recovering from COVD, grew to become pacer Odean Smith’s (1/36) first sufferer as he was caught by Jason Holder within the slip cordon.