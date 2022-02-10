India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Ind vs WI Live Coverage on Live TV Online – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

After having gained an unassailable 2-0 lead within the ongoing three-match sequence, Rohit Sharma-led Team India would look to win the ultimate ODI to register a sequence sweep.

India and West Indies will lock horns within the third and remaining ODI on the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Heading into the ultimate recreation, all eyes could be on Virat Kohli’s kind. So far within the sequence, Virat has been below-par as he recorded scores of 8 and 18 and the look ahead to century quantity 71 is rising daily. The batter wants to remain true to his instincts as within the ongoing sequence, the batter has in a rush.

This has by no means been the case with Virat however in all probability lack of an enormous rating is now attending to the previous skipper as properly.

A very good speak with head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit would possibly simply be the necessity of the hour for Virat because the Men in Blue positively want their star batter at his greatest.

In the second ODI, India promoted Rishabh Pant as an opener, the transfer may not have labored, however it’s a constructive signal because the workforce lastly confirmed an aggressive mindset.

KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav have been impressed with the bat however the general rating remained below-par as Men in Blue posted simply 237 on the board.

The bowling aspect of issues took care of itself and Prasidh Krishna bowled a probing spell and broke the again of Windies chase.

The hosts would count on the identical to occur within the remaining ODI. West Indies’ batting has been lacklustre thus far on this sequence, they usually haven’t been capable of assist out their bowlers.

Kieron Pollard missed the second recreation on account of a niggle and it isn’t identified whether or not he would return for the ultimate ODI on Friday.

Here’s how one can watch the third ODI between India and West Indies in India.

When will the third ODI between India and West Indies happen?

The third ODI between India and West Indies will happen on Friday, 11 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the third ODI between India and West Indies?

The match will happen on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

When will the match begin?

The match will start at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will happen at 1.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies match?

The match will probably be telecast on Star Sports Network. The stay streaming of the match may even be obtainable on Disney + Hotstar. You can even browse Firstpost.com for stay updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Shahrukh Khan.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner, Brandon King, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

With inputs from ANI

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.