India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Suryakumar, Venkatesh shine as India seal 3-0 sweep | Cricket News – Times of India

KOLKATA: Indian seamers fired in unison after Suryakumar Yadav ‘s belligerent fifty because the hosts coasted to a series-sweeping 17-run win over the West Indies within the third and closing T20I right here on Sunday.After Deepak Chahar limped off the sphere after failing to finish the third over on account of a hamstring damage, Harshal Patel (3/22), Venkatesh Iyer (2/23 from 2.1 overs) and Shardul Thakur (2/33) carried out their duties impressively to defend India’s 184/5.Wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran continued his fantastic type slamming a 3rd successive fifty (61 off 47 balls; 8×4, 1×6) however it was not sufficient as West Indies managed simply 167 for 9.

For Rohit, it was his third successive clear sweep as fulltime skipper, having earlier defeated New Zealand (0-3) in T20Is and West Indies (0-3) in ODIs. The win additionally matched their 2020 file of 9 successive victories on the trot.

For the West Indies, this was their third successive bilateral collection defeats away from residence — 0-2 to New Zealand in 2020-21 and 0-3 to Pakistan 2021-22 — as they capped a forgettable India sojourn shedding six matches on the trot (together with three within the ODI leg).

Though debutant pacer Avesh Khan (4-0-42-0) struggled together with his line, Chahar made early inroads for India early on eradicating each the openers — Kayle Mayers (6) and Shai Hope (8) — within the house of 11 deliveries contained in the powerplay.

Chahar swung the ball each methods and in addition neatly modified his tempo to deceive the Windies openers and gave the primary breakthrough within the fifth ball after India reviewed it efficiently to dismiss Mayers.

In his subsequent over, he took the surface fringe of Hope with a peach of an outswinger and regarded on fireplace earlier than he sustained an damage and limped off the sphere with out finishing his over.

In absence of Chahar, Harshal stepped it up displaying his sensible cricketing thoughts as he executed his slower ones to perfection to be the wrecker-in-chief.

Harshal Patel picks up his third wicket as Shepherd goes for 29.Live – https://t.co/e1c4fOY0JR #INDvWI @Paytm https://t.co/IGMhImILSW — BCCI (@BCCI) 1645377198000

First Pollard after which the wicket of Jason Holder, Venkatesh Iyer picks up two key wickets.Live -… https://t.co/cNJZat5pCy — BCCI (@BCCI) 1645374464000

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav unleashed his brute energy on technique to a 31-ball 65, and was effectively supported by all-rounder Venkatesh (35 not out off 19) as India posted a difficult 184 for 5 after being put in to bat.

Suryakumar smashed seven sixes and one boundary in an distinctive show of power-hitting earlier than getting out for his career-best T20 rating within the closing supply.

FIFTY!A superb half-century from @surya_14kumar. This is his 4th in T20Is.Live – https://t.co/e1c4fOY0JR… https://t.co/nHLrpDkx1j — BCCI (@BCCI) 1645369553000

Pace bowling all-rounder Venkatesh smashed 4 fours and two sixes on the different finish because the duo put collectively 91 runs from 37 balls for the fourth wicket to assist India get well from a mini center order collapse.

The rejigged Team India misplaced three wickets for 55 runs within the center overs together with that of skipper Rohit Sharma, who batted at quantity 4, to be struggling at 98/4 in 15 overs.

Surya cruised to his fourth T20 fifty in simply 27 balls with an enormous inside-out six over covers off Romario Sheperd within the closing over as India stepped up in model smashing 86 runs within the closing 5 overs.

It was a new-look Indian batting order on show with Ishan Kishan opening the batting with Ruturaj Gaikwad, whereas Shreyas Iyer batted at No 3, and skipper Rohit dropped him down the order at No 4 in absence of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant who’ve been rested.

Having acquired an opportunity after making a debut within the Sri Lanka collection in July final yr, the Maharashtra ‘run machine’ Ruturaj impressed in his brief keep on the crease and timed the ball to perfection earlier than getting out whereas taking part in out of his consolation zone.

The most costly purchase on the IPL 2022 mega public sale Ishan, who had two forgettable outings within the first two T20Is, began to fireside in opposition to Shepherd with three boundaries in 4 balls within the fourth over.

Having placed on a fifty-plus stand in simply 32 balls, the duo of Shreyas and Ishan didn’t convert their begins and acquired out within the house of seven balls.

The Windies spin duo of Hayden Walsh Junior (4-0-30-1) and Roston Chase (4-0-23-1) bowled brilliantly within the center overs.