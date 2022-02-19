India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Team India are anticipated to make a string of adjustments to their taking part in XI for the third and last T20I towards West Indies on the Eden Gardens on Sunday. The likes of Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad, particularly, are more than likely to discover a place within the taking part in XI. The BCCI confirmed that batter Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will miss the ultimate T20I, and have been launched from the staff’s bio-bubble. The pair can even miss the upcoming T20I collection towards the Sri Lanka.

When will the India vs West Indies third T20I match be performed?

The India vs West Indies third T20I match might be performed on Sunday, February 20.

Where will the India vs West Indies third T20I match be performed?

The India vs West Indies third T20I match might be performed on the on the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the India vs West Indies third T20I match start?

The India vs West Indies third T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies third T20I match?

The India vs West Indies third T20I match might be broadcast dwell on the Star Sports Network.

Where to look at on-line dwell streaming of the India vs West Indies third T20I match?

The dwell streaming of the India vs West Indies third T20I match might be out there on Hotstar. You may observe dwell updates on sports activities.ndtv.com.

