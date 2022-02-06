India vs West Indies: All-round hosts go 1-0 up in three-ODI series with clinical win – Photos News , Firstpost

Returning to motion after recovering from a hamstring harm, Rohit Sharma smashed a 51-ball 60

1/7 India’s Yuzvendra Chahal, left is congratulated by Virat Kohli through the first sooner or later worldwide cricket match in opposition to West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. AP

2/7 India’s Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma rating runs through the first sooner or later worldwide cricket match in opposition to West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. AP

3/7 India’s Rohit Sharma reacts as he walks after his dismissal through the first sooner or later worldwide cricket match in opposition to West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. AP

4/7 West Indies’ Jason Holder celebrates his fifty runs through the first sooner or later worldwide cricket match in opposition to India in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. AP

5/7 India’s Washington Sundar bowls through the first sooner or later worldwide cricket match in opposition to West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. AP

6/7 India’s Deepak Hooda, left and Suryakumar Yadav rating runs through the first sooner or later worldwide cricket match in opposition to West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. AP