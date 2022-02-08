India vs West Indies: Flexible to bat at any position, happy with how things are going, says Suryakumar Yadav | Cricket News – Times of India

AHMEDABAD: India batter Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday stated batting at quantity 5 isn’t a difficulty for him as he’s versatile sufficient to bat at any place for the group.India and West Indies will lock horns within the second ODI on Wednesday on the Narendra Modi Stadium. Rohit and his boys sealed a snug six-wicket win within the first ODI, and the Men in Blue didn’t have to interrupt a sweat.“I am really flexible, wherever the team management wants me to bat, I am really flexible to bat at any position. Yes, I have batted at No.3, 4 and 5, really happy with the way things are going right now,” stated Yadav whereas replying to an ANI question throughout a digital press convention.

When requested how he retains himself match-fit, the right-handed batter stated: “Back home, I do a lot of net sessions. The motivation comes automatically. Definitely, whenever there is a chance, I will bowl also. Whenever they feel they can use me, I am always available.”

Talking in regards to the batting template in ODIs, Yadav stated: “I think we have kept things really simple. We are going to bat the same way we did in the first ODI. When we bat first, we have to go all the way and try and post a defendable score. The way we batted in the last game was perfect; the tempo and intensity were nice. There is nothing to change.”

Preparations 🔛#WorkforceIndia gearing up for the 2nd @Paytm #INDvWI ODI 💪 https://t.co/p3Y2uTS5fA — BCCI (@BCCI) 1644295491000

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal can be found for choice for the second ODI. When requested in regards to the duo, the batter stated: “They were seen in training, they coming back makes our unit stronger. At the end of the day, it is the call of the team management on who is going to play and who isn’t.”

When requested whether or not he would play the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai if not chosen for Tests in opposition to Sri Lanka, Yadav stated: “Obviously, I’ve all the time liked taking part in red-ball cricket as a result of that’s the place it began for me. Whenever I’m free and accessible, I’ve all the time performed red-ball cricket. I’m wanting ahead to taking part in Tests for India.”