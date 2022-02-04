India vs West Indies: Haven’t Heard From Board Of Control For Cricket In India On Crowd Capacity For T20I Series, Says Cricket Association Of Bengal President | Cricket News

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya on Friday stated the board has not obtained any written data from BCCI relating to crowd capability in a stadium for the West Indies series. Team India is ready to play three ODIs on the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6 adopted by the T20I sequence on the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

Reacting to media studies that the three T20 matches between West Indies and India can be held in an empty stadium, CAB President Avishek Dalmiya stated, “There are reports in the media that spectators would not be allowed during the three T-20 International Matches between India and West Indies to be held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, later this month.”

“However, we have not received any written intimation or information regarding the same from the BCCI till now. Therefore, we would like to refrain from issuing any reaction in the matter at present,” he added.