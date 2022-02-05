Sports
India vs West Indies: Ishan Kishan will open with me as he is only option available, says Rohit Sharma | Cricket News – Times of India
AHMEDABAD: India’s new ODI captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday stated that Ishan Kishan will open alongside him within the first ODI towards the West Indies for the reason that teenager is the one obtainable choice for the crew, with late entrant Mayank Agarwal serving obligatory quarantine interval.
Kishan was drafted into the ODI squad after Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad examined constructive for COVID-19 and at the moment are in isolation.
“Ishan Kishan is the only option we have and he will open with me,” Rohit stated on the eve of the series-opener.
“Mayank was added in the squad and he is still in isolation. He came (joined) late and we have some rules in place. If someone is travelling, we have to put them in (mandatory 3-day) quarantine. He has still not finished his quarantine, so Ishan will open the innings.
“Unless there’s an harm as we’ve got a coaching right now and there may be nothing of that kind,” he added.
