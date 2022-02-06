India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI at Ahmedabad: Siraj removes Hope for 8 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI Today’s Match Updates: The nationwide anthems (or within the West Indies’ case, the workforce anthem) are performed, the West Indians take the knee simply earlier than begin of play, and it is time for play to start in India’s one thousandth ODI. Mohammed Siraj to bowl to Shai Hope within the first over.

Preview: India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday dominated out drastic workforce modifications within the wake of Virat Kohli’s departure as skipper forward of the hosts’ 1,000th one-day worldwide towards the West Indies.

Rohit begins his tenure as full-time ODI captain in Ahmedabad on Sunday for the primary of three matches after changing Kohli.

A hamstring damage dominated out the 34-year-old from India’s latest tour of South Africa, the place they misplaced the Test sequence 2-1 and have been whitewashed 3-0 in ODIs.

“We have played good ODI cricket over the course of few years, more than four years actually, so suddenly a loss of series doesn’t mean that there is panic,” Rohit informed reporters.

“South Africa series was a great learning (experience) for us as to what we didn’t do collectively as a team,” he added.

“What is important for us, moving forward, is the role clarity of certain individuals in the squad.”

While Kohli was identified for aggression in his seven-year time period as captain throughout codecs, Rohit, who has led the Mumbai Indians to 5 IPL titles, is thought to steer with calm.

Rohit, referred to as “Hitman” for his flamboyant batting and large hitting, mentioned he is not going to tinker with the template that Kohli created.

“When Virat was captaining, I was the vice-captain so we pretty much went about the team in a similar fashion,” mentioned Rohit.

“I just have to take it from where he left. The team pretty much knows what is expected out of them. And we want to continue the same template,” he added.

“There is nothing that I need to come in and change drastically.”

Covid and spin duo

India’s squad has been hit by Covid with 4 gamers together with Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer testing constructive forward of the limited-overs sequence.

Rohit mentioned Ishan Kishan stays the one opening selection within the first ODI, when India will turn into the primary worldwide workforce to have performed 1,000 50-over matches.

The opening batsman mentioned he desires to carry the spin mix of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav again into the fold.

Chahal, a leg-spinner, performed the ODI sequence in South Africa however injury-plagued Yadav, a left-arm wrist-spinner, final performed a world for India in July.

“These two guys have been great performers for us in the past and they have certainly created an impact in those years whenever they have played together,” mentioned Rohit.

“In the middle they were left out because of the combination we wanted to get… but it’s certainly on my mind to get them back together, Kuldeep especially,” he added.

“But we want to get him in slowly. We don’t want him to rush into things.”

Here’s the whole lot you’ll want to know in regards to the dwell protection and different particulars of the primary ODI between India and West Indies:

When will the primary ODI between India and West Indies happen?

The first ODI between India and West Indies will happen on Sunday, 6 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the primary ODI between India and West Indies?

The match will happen on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

When will the match begin?

The match will start at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will happen at 1.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies match?

The match might be telecast on Star Sports Network. The dwell streaming of the match may also be out there on Disney + Hotstar. You may browse Firstpost.com for dwell updates and over-by-over commentary.

With inputs from AFP

