India vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I at Kolkata: Suryakumar, Iyer blitzkrieg helps hosts post 184/5 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs West Indies 2022 third T20I Live Updates: Romario bowls the ultimate over. What a strategy to attain his fifty! Suryakumar drives the primary ball for a six and will get to landmark. Two singles after which a full toss is distributed into the stands on the leg aspect for the second six of the over by Suryakumar. Romario beneath strain bowls a fuller ball and that’s tonked over long-off for the third six of the over. Wicket on final ball. Suryakumar will get caught at sq. leg. But the job is performed!

Preview: Having defeated West Indies 3-0 within the ODI sequence, Team India will look to copy the identical when the 2 sides meet within the third and ultimate T20I on Sunday.

India defeated West Indies within the second T20I on Friday on the again of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant’s fifties.

However, Team India shall be lacking the providers of Kohli and Pant as each have been given bio-bubble break by the BCCI.

While India will eye for a clear sweep, the hosts may even strive totally different mixtures within the absence of Kohli and Pant.

On the opposite hand, West Indies will look to finish the tour of India on a excessive by profitable the third and ultimate T20I on Sunday. The guests haven’t received a single sport and will certainly look to seal the lifeless rubber to open the account within the white-ball leg.

Coming again to Team India, after the win within the second ODI, Pant mentioned younger batter Venkatesh Iyer is a mature cricketer, who reads the scenario very properly.

Pant (52) and Venkatesh Iyer (33) had performed essential knocks to assist India put up 186/5 within the 20 overs within the second T2oI.

“When you come down the order, you know the situation. He (Iyer) is someone who reads the situation really well. We talked about keeping it simple and not trying too many things. The plan was simple, see the ball, hit the ball,” mentioned Pant within the post-match press convention.

“He (Iyer) is a mature cricketer. He used to play down the order for MP. Yes, in the IPL he is opening, but we can’t be thinking too much about that. In the Indian team, we are just trying to find different positions for different people,” he added.

Here’s all you should find out about when and the place to observe the third India-West Indies T20I:

When will the third T20I between India and West Indies happen?

The third T20I between India and West Indies will happen on Sunday, 20 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the third T20I between India and West Indies?

The match will happen on the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

When will the match begin?

The match will start at 7 pm IST. The toss will happen at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies match?

The match shall be telecast on Star Sports Network. The stay streaming of the match may even be obtainable on Disney + Hotstar. You can even browse Firstpost.com for stay updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Roseton Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

With inputs from ANI

