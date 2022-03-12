India vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Bhatia, Mandhana guide Team India to solid start – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs West Indies, Women’s World Cup 2022 LIVE rating and updates: Spin launched with off-spinner Hayley Matthews changing Chinelle Henry with a slip in place. And she’s getting the ball to grip and switch from the phrase ‘go’! Lovely footwork by Mandhana within the fourth supply as she lofts the ball over mid off after taking a few steps down the monitor to gather her second boundary. Six from the over, wit Mandhana having additionally collected a brace within the second supply.

Preview: India’s under-performing top-order will probably be eager to show far more intent to deliver the workforce’s marketing campaign again on monitor when it squares off in opposition to a harmful West Indies within the third league sport of the ICC Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

Currently positioned fifth after a demoralising 62-run loss to New Zealand, India wish to get again to successful methods as back-to-back defeat could cause loss in momentum, particularly when they’re enjoying one sport after one other on the bounce.

The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, the younger Yastika Bhatia and all-rounder Deepti Sharma had been all criticised for not getting a move-on in opposition to New Zealand in India’s chase of 261 and regardless of Harmanpreet Kaur’s 62-ball-71, the workforce ended up being outplayed by 62 runs.

It is known that Shafali Verma, regardless of her ‘blow scorching, blow chilly’ type, will probably be again within the enjoying eleven, and could be anticipated to lend tempo to innings, one thing which Yastika Bhatia didn’t do within the earlier sport.

The Indian batters performed out an inexplicable 162 dot balls, equal to 27 overs, within the final sport in opposition to White Ferns and the match was nearly as good as over after they scored solely 50 off the primary 20 overs.

For West Indies, it has been a superb begin to the event and skipper Taylor would need yet another inspirational efficiency from her band of ladies, who defended a mediocre whole of 225 in opposition to defending champions England within the final sport.

Taylor’s greatest benefit is her a number of bowling choices and he or she was in a position to make use of as many as eight bowlers within the final sport in opposition to England.

While Dottin’s airborne catch to dismiss Lauren Winfield-Hill was the spotlight of the Windies’ present in opposition to England, what would make Indians cautious is the truth that the Caribbeans have efficiently defended twice in two video games in opposition to the White Ferns and England.

The bowling assault comprising Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Chinelle Henry and Anisa is able to placing relentless stress on opposition batters and it will not be a cakewalk for India.

Here’s all that you must know concerning the Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and West Indies at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

When will the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and West Indies happen?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and West Indies will probably be performed on Thursday, 12 March 2022.

What is the venue for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and West Indies?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and West Indies will happen at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

When will the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and West Indies begin?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and West Indies will start at 6.30 am IST. The toss will happen at 6 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and West Indies?

The match will probably be telecast on Star Sports Network. The dwell streaming of the match will even be obtainable on Disney + Hotstar. You may browse firstpost.com for dwell updates and over-by-over commentary.

Teams:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rich Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh.

West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (capt), Anisa Mohammed (vice-capt), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams.

With PTI inputs

