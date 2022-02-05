India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Ind vs WI, 1st ODI Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs West Indies 2022: Live Streaming, Live Telecast of Ind vs WI 1st ODI Cricket Match together with Dates and Timing in India, when and the place to look at stay protection on-line.

India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday dominated out drastic crew adjustments within the wake of Virat Kohli’s departure as skipper forward of the hosts’ 1,000th one-day worldwide towards the West Indies.

Rohit begins his tenure as full-time ODI captain in Ahmedabad on Sunday for the primary of three matches after changing Kohli.

A hamstring harm dominated out the 34-year-old from India’s current tour of South Africa, the place they misplaced the Test collection 2-1 and had been whitewashed 3-0 in ODIs.

“We have played good ODI cricket over the course of few years, more than four years actually, so suddenly a loss of series doesn’t mean that there is panic,” Rohit informed reporters.

“South Africa series was a great learning (experience) for us as to what we didn’t do collectively as a team,” he added.

“What is important for us, moving forward, is the role clarity of certain individuals in the squad.”

While Kohli was recognized for aggression in his seven-year time period as captain throughout codecs, Rohit, who has led the Mumbai Indians to 5 IPL titles, is thought to guide with calm.

Rohit, known as “Hitman” for his flamboyant batting and massive hitting, mentioned he is not going to tinker with the template that Kohli created.

“When Virat was captaining, I was the vice-captain so we pretty much went about the team in a similar fashion,” mentioned Rohit.

“I just have to take it from where he left. The team pretty much knows what is expected out of them. And we want to continue the same template,” he added.

“There is nothing that I need to come in and change drastically.”

Covid and spin duo

India’s squad has been hit by Covid with 4 gamers together with Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer testing optimistic forward of the limited-overs collection.

Rohit mentioned Ishan Kishan stays the one opening selection within the first ODI, when India will grow to be the primary worldwide crew to have performed 1,000 50-over matches.

The opening batsman mentioned he needs to convey the spin mix of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav again into the fold.

Chahal, a leg-spinner, performed the ODI collection in South Africa however injury-plagued Yadav, a left-arm wrist-spinner, final performed a world for India in July.

“These two guys have been great performers for us in the past and they have certainly created an impact in those years whenever they have played together,” mentioned Rohit.

“In the middle they were left out because of the combination we wanted to get… but it’s certainly on my mind to get them back together, Kuldeep especially,” he added.

“But we want to get him in slowly. We don’t want him to rush into things.”

Here’s all the things you might want to know concerning the stay protection and different particulars of the primary ODI between India and West Indies:

When will the primary ODI between India and West Indies happen?

The first ODI between India and West Indies will happen on Sunday, 6 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the primary ODI between India and West Indies?

The match will happen on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

When will the match begin?

The match will start at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will happen at 1.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies match?

The match might be telecast on Star Sports Network. The stay streaming of the match will even be obtainable on Disney + Hotstar. You may browse Firstpost.com for stay updates and over-by-over commentary.

