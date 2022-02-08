India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Ind vs WI, 2nd ODI Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs West Indies 2022: Live Streaming, Live Telecast of Ind vs WI 2nd ODI Cricket Match together with Dates and Timing in India, when and the place to watch stay protection on-line.

India will tackle West Indies within the second ODI on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After a disappointing marketing campaign in South Africa the place they misplaced each the Test and ODI sequence, India made a superb begin to the three-match sequence towards West Indies with a convincing win within the first ODI on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma, who made a come again after an damage, confirmed his affect on the sport as he persistently acquired the DRS calls proper and made some good bowling adjustments which fetched wickets.

India’s spin division which have been underneath the scanner for the previous few months additionally got here off good. Washington Sundar (3/30) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4/49) mixed to tear by means of the West Indies center order that helped India prohibit them to 176.

India began off effectively with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan stitching an 84-run partnership for the opening wicket. Rohit hit 60 off 51 balls earlier than India stuttered a bit within the chase, dropping Kohli, Kishan and Pant in fast succession. Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda then acquired collectively and noticed India by means of with an unbeaten 62-run stand.

After a poor outing within the first ODI, Kohli might be eyeing that elusive century as he takes the sector. India may also be on the lookout for a a lot better present from their different batters.

On the opposite hand, West Indies — who have been fairly flat within the first ODI — will desperately want their batters to step up. They disillusioned within the sequence loss to Ireland as effectively. They want somebody to spend time on the wicket and dig deep.

With India seeking to seal the sequence and West Indies seeking to bounce again, we will anticipate a cracker of a recreation.

Here’s all you might want to know concerning the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad.

When will the second ODI between India and West Indies happen?

The second ODI between India and West Indies will happen on Sunday, 9 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the second ODI between India and West Indies?

The match will happen on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

When will the match begin?

The match will start at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will happen at 1.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies match?

The match might be telecast on Star Sports Network. The stay streaming of the match may also be obtainable on Disney + Hotstar. You also can browse Firstpost.com for stay updates and over-by-over commentary.

