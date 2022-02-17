India vs West Indies: ‘Main bol raha hu, tu review le’, Watch Virat Kohli urge Rohit Sharma go for DRS in 1st T20I – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

During the primary T20I between India and West Indies that happened on Wednesday, 16 February, cricketer Virat Kohli satisfied India’s limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma to take DRS.

The match which was held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata noticed former Indian skipper Kohli concerned in a dialog with Sharma, discussing whether or not to go for a DRS towards West Indies batter Roston Chase.

The incident occurred in the course of the eighth over of the West Indies innings when India’s Ravi Bishnoi bowled a googly that spun down the leg facet and brushed the pad of Roston Chase, solely to be grabbed by Rishabh Pant, who then dislodged the bails.

Leg-spinner Bishnoi, who was making his worldwide debut on this sport, was up in an attraction together with different Indian gamers. However, the on-field umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal referred to as it a large, leaving the Indian group in shock.

Rohit questioned why the umpire signaled huge and was heard saying on the stump mic, “Wide kidhar de raha hai yaar (How can you call it a wide?)”.

Kohli shortly added that he heard two sounds when the ball handed Chase and requested a perplexed Sharma to take a evaluate. “Main bol raha hu, tu evaluate le (I’m telling you, go for the evaluate), Kohli stated.

After Kohli’s comment, Sharma instantly signalled for a DRS.

The square-leg umpire knowledgeable Sharma that he had requested for a referral from the third umpire even earlier than Rohit signalled the ‘T’, since Pant had additionally dislodged the bails. Hence, India didn’t lose a evaluate because the TV umpire acted upon the square-leg umpire’s name.

The TV umpire checked for LBW however replays confirmed that the West Indies right-hand batter didn’t hit the ball and neither was it caught behind nor was the batter stumped. The ball had simply dismissed Chase’s pad on the way in which after which landed in Pant’s fingers. Roston Chase’s foot was additionally contained in the crease whereas batting. In a ultimate choice, the umpire overturned his choice of calling it a large and Chase was additionally declared ‘not out’.

The match continued however Chase was quickly dismissed by Bishnoi in his subsequent over. The leg-spinner took yet another wicket when he bowled out Rovman Powell and India gained the match by 6 wickets with 7 balls remaining to take a 1-0 lead within the three-match sequence. Bishnoi, who took 2/17, grew to become the eighth Indian cricketer to win the ‘Player of the Match’ award on T20 I debut.

