India vs West Indies: ‘Make the most of it’, Twitterati laud cricketers as BCCI announce squads for white-ball series – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday, 26 January introduced the Indian squads for the ODI and T20I collection in opposition to West Indies. The three-match ODI collection will likely be performed on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 6 February onwards. India will play as many T20Is in Kolkata from 16 February.

Rohit Sharma, who suffered a hamstring damage earlier, handed his health take a look at on the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and would be the captain of the Indian crew in each ODIs and T20Is. KL Rahul was named because the vice-captain however will likely be out there solely from the 2nd ODI.

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi earned his maiden call-up whereas left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav additionally returned after a knee surgical procedure. They will be part of Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar within the spin division. Bowlers Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan will even be a part of the squad.

Batter Deepak Hooda from Rajasthan has additionally been referred to as up for the West Indies ODIs. Players Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have retained their spots.

Meanwhile, ace quick bowler Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has been dropped from the ODI squad after a lukewarm efficiency within the 3-match ODI collection in South Africa, which India misplaced for 0-3.

Venkatesh Iyer has been dropped off from the ODI squad and Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami have been rested from the collection. R Jadeja won’t be out there for the ODIs and T20Is as he’s within the last stage of restoration.

As BCCI introduced the Indian crew squad, Indians have been all excited and Twitter was flooded with quite a lot of reactions. Some customers have been glad to see Rohit Sharma because the captain. “This should mark the beginning of a fresh journey. Two World Cups to think about”, tweeted Ok Shriniwas Rao.

Right-arm leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi was congratulated by Member of Parliament, Kuldeep Bishnoi for being chosen within the Indian crew squad. “Best wishes for your bright future,” wrote Bishnoi in his tweet whereas posting an image together with the cricketer.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh congratulated Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda and Ruturaj Gaikwad on making it to the squad. Singh wrote that the number of these gamers was a lot deserved.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan lauded Deepak Hooda in his tweet, saying that he was a fighter and got here out of a troublesome section. Pathan additionally congratulated Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan too.

Meanwhile, amidst speculations of Virat Kohli not taking part in within the squad, Press Trust of India‘s (PTI) reporter Kushan Sarkar tweeted and cleared the air relating to the matter. He mentioned that no BCCI official ever talked about that Kohli was imagined to take relaxation.

What are your ideas on BCCI’s number of the Indian Cricket Squad?





