India vs West Indies: ‘Make the most of it’, Twitterati laud cricketers as BCCI announce squads for white-ball series – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday, 26 January introduced the Indian squads for the ODI and T20I collection in opposition to West Indies. The three-match ODI collection will likely be performed on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 6 February onwards. India will play as many T20Is in Kolkata from 16 February.

Rohit Sharma, who suffered a hamstring damage earlier, handed his health take a look at on the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and would be the captain of the Indian crew in each ODIs and T20Is. KL Rahul was named because the vice-captain however will likely be out there solely from the 2nd ODI.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami have been rested from the series.

KL Rahul will be available from 2nd ODI onwards.

R Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is.

Axar Patel will be available for the T20Is. — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2022

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi earned his maiden call-up whereas left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav additionally returned after a knee surgical procedure. They will be part of Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar within the spin division. Bowlers Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan will even be a part of the squad.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2022

Batter Deepak Hooda from Rajasthan has additionally been referred to as up for the West Indies ODIs. Players Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have retained their spots.

Meanwhile, ace quick bowler Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has been dropped from the ODI squad after a lukewarm efficiency within the 3-match ODI collection in South Africa, which India misplaced for 0-3.

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma(Capt),KL Rahul (vc),Ishan Kishan,Virat Kohli,Shreyas Iyer,Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk),Venkatesh Iyer,Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi,Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2022

Venkatesh Iyer has been dropped off from the ODI squad and Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami have been rested from the collection. R Jadeja won’t be out there for the ODIs and T20Is as he’s within the last stage of restoration.

As BCCI introduced the Indian crew squad, Indians have been all excited and Twitter was flooded with quite a lot of reactions. Some customers have been glad to see Rohit Sharma because the captain. “This should mark the beginning of a fresh journey. Two World Cups to think about”, tweeted Ok Shriniwas Rao.

The Indian team for West Indies series is likely to be announced in the next 48 hours. Most likely tomo itself. Rohit Sharma is fit and will return as captain. This should mark the beginning of a fresh journey. Two World Cups to think about. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) January 25, 2022

Right-arm leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi was congratulated by Member of Parliament, Kuldeep Bishnoi for being chosen within the Indian crew squad. “Best wishes for your bright future,” wrote Bishnoi in his tweet whereas posting an image together with the cricketer.

Many congratulations @bishnoi0056 on getting place in cricket #TeamIndia. My best wishes for your bright future… pic.twitter.com/fWE8m7FnuK — Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) January 27, 2022

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh congratulated Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda and Ruturaj Gaikwad on making it to the squad. Singh wrote that the number of these gamers was a lot deserved.

Nice to see @imkuldeep18 @Sundarwashi5 @Deepakhooda54 and ruturajs identify within the squad a lot deserved ! @BCCI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 27, 2022

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan lauded Deepak Hooda in his tweet, saying that he was a fighter and got here out of a troublesome section. Pathan additionally congratulated Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan too.

You came out of a tough phase, you kept fighting, kept performing. So proud @HoodaOnFire congratulations 🥳 Make the most of it. Congratulations to Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh khan too. #INDvWI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 26, 2022

Meanwhile, amidst speculations of Virat Kohli not taking part in within the squad, Press Trust of India‘s (PTI) reporter Kushan Sarkar tweeted and cleared the air relating to the matter. He mentioned that no BCCI official ever talked about that Kohli was imagined to take relaxation.

Virat Kohli was never supposed to take any rest. No selector or BCCI official ever said that. Rest my case.

Have a great night folks#IndianCricketTeam — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) January 26, 2022

