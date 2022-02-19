India vs West Indies: Men in Blue seal series with nervy 8-run win in 2nd T20I-Firstcricket News , Firstpost

\r\n\n\n \n \n \n\n \n \n Former skipper Virat Kohli returned to his greatest as he performed a 41-ball knock of 52. Sportzpics \n \n \n \n Rishabh Pant was adjudged Player of the Match within the second T20I as India beat West Indies by eight runs in Kolkata on Friday to go seal the collection 2-0 with a recreation to spare. Pant scored an unbeaten 52 off simply 28 balls, and was concerned in productive partnerships with Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer. Sportzpics\nFormer skipper Virat Kohli returned to his greatest as he performed a 41-ball knock of 52. Sportzpics\nRoston Chase was West Indies' prime wicket-taker with three scalps. He completed with figures of three\/25 from 4 overs. Sportzpics\nVenkatesh Iyer performed his half with an 18-ball knock of 33. India posted 186 on board on the finish of 20 overs. Sportzpics\nNicholas Pooran performed a elegant knock of 62 throughout the Windies' chase earlier than being dismissed within the nineteenth over. Sportzpics\nRovman Powell (68*) gave India a scare in the direction of the tip of the sport, hitting two sixes off two consecutive balls within the nineteenth over to present the guests some hope. However, he couldn't comply with up these with extra boundaries as Windies fell eight runs quick. Sportzpics\nYuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (in photograph) took a wicket every, however Bhuvneshwar was the economical bowler amongst them, with an financial system charge of seven.20. Sportzpics\n\u00a0\n\n \r\n\r\nSource link