India vs West Indies: Tendulkar, Pathan lead as cricket fraternity congratulates Men in Blue after series sweep

India registered a 3-0 clear sweep by beating West Indies by 17 runs within the third and ultimate T20I on Sunday on the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India had set a goal of 185 for West Indies. Deepak Chahar dismissed Kyle Mayers early, adopted by Shai Hope within the subsequent over. However, Chahar needed to stroll off the sphere quickly after because of a hamstring damage.

Harshal Patel and Venkatesh Iyer took two wickets every. Wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran stored his facet alive with a positive 47-ball 67. He was joined by Romario Shepherd, who fell for 61 to Shardul Thakur. Thakur took one other wicket and West Indies managed 167 for 9.

Earlier, the Windies received the toss and elected to subject first. Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed early as Jason Holder struck. However, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer’s partnership placed on a powerful 50-run stand. Iyer was dismissed by Hayden Walsh on 25 and Kishan was despatched again by Roston Chase on 34.

Next up, bowlers Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer’s partnership guided India to a decent 184 for 5. Yadav’s positive 31-ball 65 and Iyer’s 35 off 19 balls led the hosts to a collection sweep. Thakur, Patel, Iyer and Chahar additionally made priceless contributions by taking two wickets every.

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav was declared each, Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

West Indies confronted their third successive bilateral collection defeat away from residence. The first was after they misplaced to new Zealand 0-2 in 2020-21 and the second defeat got here when WI misplaced to Pakistan 0-3 in 2021-22.

As India registered a clear sweep, the cricket fraternity was overjoyed and took to Twitter to congratulate the ‘Men in Blue’ for his or her beautiful performances.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the Indian cricket group for an additional whitewash.

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan lauded captain Rohit Sharma for his improbable administration of bowlers through the third T20I towards West Indies.

Winning this sport with one bowler quick was particular. Captain Rohit Sharma was improbable in managing the bowlers. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 20, 2022

Former Indian cricketer and one of the harmful batters of all-time, Virendra Sehwag praised Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Venkatesh Iyer for his or her power-packed performances.

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad lauded Venkatesh Iyer’s efficiency all through the collection. He additionally complimented Indian bowlers for his or her marvelous conduct regardless of the dew current on the sphere.

A clear sweep for #TeamIndia.

My namesake Venkatesh Iyer confirmed nice temperament all through the collection and the bowling in the long run overs within the final two matches from India was excellent regardless of the dew. Good collection win #IndvWI — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 20, 2022

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh was subsequent in line to remark. He praised Suryakumar and Venkatesh Iyer’s partnership on the sphere.

Former India cricketer S Badrinath additionally congratulated captain Rohit Sharma on Team India’s victory.

