India vs West Indies: ‘Ulta wala daal’; watch how Kohli helped Chahal dismiss Pollard for golden duck in 1st ODI

Virat Kohli might have stepped down from captaincy of the Indian cricket crew, however he stays actively concerned in mentoring his teammates on discipline.

In the primary India vs West Indies ODI on 6 February, Kohli was noticed telling spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dismiss West Indies skipper Keiron Pollard.

A video of the second, and the West Indies skipper’s subsequent dismissal, has gone viral on social media since then.

At that time within the sport, Indian bowlers had been in prime type, having scalped 4 wickets of the opposing crew for simply 71 runs. Pollard walked in to bat when Chahal had simply taken the wicket of N Pooran. Standing at leg slip, former skipper Kohli will be heard saying “ulta wala daal… bindaas daal” (bowl the mistaken one) to Chahal.

The spinner then bowled a googly that left Pollard shocked. The West Indies skipper was bowled out for a golden duck. With Pollard’s dismissal, Chahal received a two-for-two and was seen celebrating his massive wicket. Kohli was additionally noticed celebrating Pollard’s wicket with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

Watch the clip right here:

Chahal later scalped two extra wickets, ending his spell with 4/49. The 31-year-old spinner additionally reached the milestone of 100 ODI wickets on this match. Chahal is the second quickest Indian spinner and fifth quickest Indian bowler to realize this milestone, as per an NDTV report.

As for Kohli, the previous skipper was additionally seen encouraging Sharma to go in for a DRS overview relating to the dismissal of Shamarah Brooks. While the on-field umpires had declared Brooks not out, Rohit Sharma appealed for a overview after Kohli’s suggestion. The DRS overview confirmed that there was a transparent spike in Ultra Edge, resulting in Brook’s dismissal.

Despite Jason Holder’s rating of 57 runs, West Indies had been bundled out for 176 runs. The lethal duo of Chahal and Washington Sundar turned the match in India’s favour. While Chahal’s 4/49 gained him the Player of the Match award, Sundar’s 3-wicket haul was additionally essential in limiting West Indies to a low complete.

India gained the primary ODI comfortably with 6 wickets in hand. The hosts completed the sport in simply 28 overs, with skipper Sharma changing into the highest scorer with 60. With this victory, India grew to become the one crew to have performed 1,000 ODIs in historical past.

The second India-West Indies ODI might be performed on 9 February in Ahmedabad. India lead the three match collection by 1-0.