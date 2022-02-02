India vs West Indies: Visitors arrive in Ahmedabad for white-ball tour | Cricket News – Times of India

After a protracted couple days of journey from Barbados, the #MenInMaroon have arrived in India! ✌🏿 #INDvWI 🏏🌴 https://t.co/ogvbrtQqTy — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) 1643764353000

AHMEDABAD: Ahead of the limited-overs collection in opposition to India, the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies arrived in Ahmedabad for the ODI leg of the tour.The groups will play three ODIs and three T20Is. All the ODIs can be performed on the Narendra Modi Stadium right here, with the opening match scheduled for February 6.The T20Is can be performed on the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from Feb 16 onwards.“After a long couple of days of travel from Barbados, the #MenInMaroon have arrived in India,” the official deal with of Windies Cricket tweeted.

The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) on Tuesday had confirmed that the upcoming three-match ODI collection between India and West Indies can be performed behind closed doorways.

“Considering the current situation, all the matches will be played behind the closed doors,” the official deal with of Gujarat Cricket Association tweeted.

“We are all set to host West Indies Tour of India ODI Series 2022. 1st ODI on the 6th of Feb will be a very special and historic match as India will be playing its 1000th ODI. The Indian team will be the first cricket team in the world to achieve this feat,” it added.