India vs West Indies: We are improving with every series, says Rovman Powell | Cricket News – Times of India

Powell energy 💪Brings up his fifty in simply 28 balls!#INDvWI | https://t.co/a9C8ROsj1Y https://t.co/yFeyrssu0T — ICC (@ICC) 1645203673000

KOLKATA: West Indies’ explosive center order batter Rovman Powell says his facet is enhancing with each collection in run as much as the World Cup and the continued T20 contest towards India is a proof of that.West Indies threatened to chase down a stiff 187 set by India within the second T20 on Friday earlier than falling brief by eight runs to concede the collection.

“If you look at the last series, and this series, there are a lot of areas we can identify that the guys have improved,” Powell mentioned within the post-match media interplay.

“We are slowly building towards the World Cup and it’s important to keep improving series by series.”

Powell smashed an unbeaten 36-ball 68 and was engaged in an entertaining 100-run partnership from 60 balls with wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran (62).

Big wicket for India!Nicholas Pooran departs for a well-made 62. #INDvWI | https://t.co/a9C8ROsj1Y https://t.co/nAqdXEWA8K — ICC (@ICC) 1645204122000

But the duo couldn’t take the crew dwelling with Indian bowlers led by Bhuvenshwar Kumar popping out on prime within the closing two overs.

West Indies of their final T20I collection, defeated England 3-2 at dwelling however fell woefully brief within the ODIs to go down 0-3.

“We’ve bought partnerships going and if we maintain doing that, we’re going to win greater than we lose. If you could have been following West Indies T20 cricket, the blokes are slowly enhancing,” Powell mentioned.

🙌🙌#WorkforceIndia @Paytm #INDvWI https://t.co/NjrkDCxt2q — BCCI (@BCCI) 1645205133000

Blaming their sloppy fielding for his or her “downfall” towards India, he additional mentioned they might have saved 10-15 runs.

“We didn’t field particularly well today. We could have saved another 15 runs and that was our downfall and the poor area,” Powell mentioned.

Powell additional credited the Indian spin bowling duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and rookie Ravi Bishnoi to limit the move of runs within the center overs.