India vs West Indies: With 44-run victory, hosts clinch three-match ODI series; how Twitter reacted – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India stuttered with the bat however one other power-packed bowling efficiency led by younger pacer Prasidh Krishna gave the hosts a snug 44-run victory over West Indies in 2nd ODI of the three-match collection on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With this victory, the Indian crew has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Chasing a goal of 238, West Indies have been bowled out for 193 as Prasidh Krishna starred with a four-wicket haul. The right-arm bowler took 4 wickets for 12 runs and led the host crew to a spectacular win. West Indies started with Brandon King and Shai Hope scoring 31 runs after 7 overs. Krishna dismissed King for 18 run after which accounted for Darren Bravo (1).

Shai Hope was bowled out by Yuzvendra Chahal for 27. Krishna got here again for a second spell to dismiss Nicholas Pooran for 9. Deepak Hooda, who made his ODI debut within the earlier match, additionally bagged his maiden wicket to dismiss Shamarh Brooks at a rating of 43. Indian bowlers continued with a strong efficiency as Kemar Roach was trapped plumb on a rating of 0 by Krishna, who bagged his 4th wicket within the match. With this, West Indies was bundled out for 193.

Earlier, India was placed on to bat first and scored 237 for 9 in 50 overs. Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul have been the highest scorers as they made a helpful contributions of 64 and 49 respectively.

With this victory, India will now look to register a clear sweep with a win within the ultimate ODI to be held on Friday.

As the Indian crew gained the three-match collection, the cricketing world and Indian followers went right into a frenzy. People took to twitter to be able to congratulate Men in Blue for his or her class-apart efficiency.

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan praised Prasidh Krishna for his excellent bowling. Pathan talked about that he was glad to see the right-arm quick bowler progressing on the sector.

Prasidh Krishna was excellent right now. Good to see lanky quick bowler progressing effectively. Well completed crew india. #INDvWI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 9, 2022

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer additionally lauded crew India and Prasidh Krishna for his or her efficiency.

It won’t be your day, however nonetheless it is vital to not lose hope and nonetheless discover a manner. That’s precisely what crew India did right now. They discovered a approach to win even on an off day. Well performed and congratulations @BCCI 👏🏼👏🏼 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/RyScNPKN0o — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 9, 2022

Right-arm quick bowler Prasidh Krishna was undoubtedly the spotlight of the match. With 9 overs, 3 maidens, 12 runs and 4 wickets, the person acquired a lot appreciation for his efficiency.

Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel was subsequent in line to laud Krishna’s excellent spell.

Former opener Aakash Chopra tweeted that captain Rohit Sharma was good and didn’t enable to float the sport in any respect.

How good Rohit is as a captain…doesn’t enable the sport to float in any respect. #IndVWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 9, 2022

Former cricketer Pragyan Ojha additionally praised Captain Rohit Sharma, cricketers KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant for unleashing their energy on the sector.

RP Singh stated that Team India’s efficiency was splendid after the primary innings.

In the top, margin of win is massive however after first innings it didn’t look that outcome will probably be as straightforward. Well performed India and congratulations to Rohit for a profitable begin! #CricketTwitter — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 9, 2022

Cricketer Virat Kohli additionally tweeted concerning the crew’s victory.

The star of the match, Krishna himself shared image of him whereas bowling on the sector and captioned it, “Onwards and Upwards”.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.