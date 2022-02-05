India vs West Indies: With Rohit Sharma back in the mix, Men in Blue seek return to winning ways – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India will hope to bury the frustration of the South African tour after they tackle West Indies in a three-match ODI collection beginning Sunday.

The Indian staff flew again from Johannesburg on the again of a 3-0 sweep by the hands of the Temba Bavuma-led Proteas following an unbelievable come-from-behind 2-1 Test collection win. And the sub-par on-field performances had been complemented by the fixed off-field drama, with Virat Kohli resigning because the Test captain halfway by the tour amid reviews of a fallout between him and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. The Indians had been anticipated to beat the ‘Final Frontier’ and dominate a South African aspect going by a transition; as a substitute, it turned out to be one among their extra forgettable excursions.

It has been a turbulent few months for Indian cricket with the Kohli vs BCCI saga, the disappointing T20 World Cup marketing campaign adopted by the South African tour. The one-day collection towards the West Indies thus serves as a chance for the ‘Men in Blue’ to rectify their errors and convey a smile again on the faces of their supporters.

The largest constructive for the Indians will likely be Rohit Sharma’s return to the combination after lacking out on the South African journey as a result of a hamstring downside. Rohit loved a terrific run with the bat within the England tour and barring a few low scores towards Pakistan and New Zealand, largely had a constructive outing in an in any other case disappointing T20 World Cup marketing campaign. In the T20I collection towards New Zealand, his first collection as full-time chief, Rohit led from the entrance with scores of 48, 55 and 56, ending as the highest run-scorer within the collection.

Rohit won’t solely hope to get India off to stable begins within the upcoming limited-overs fixtures towards Kieron Pollard’s males, however his stable management expertise might very effectively change into simply what the staff wants at one among its lowest factors in latest reminiscence. Rohit, in spite of everything, has led Mumbai Indians to 5 IPL titles and the Indian staff to an Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy triumph. And the BCCI will hope Rohit is ready to forge the identical working relationship with Rahul Dravid — whose reign as the pinnacle coach hasn’t fairly bought off to a really perfect begin — as Kohli did with Dravid’s predecessor Ravi Shastri.

As for his opening companion, Shikhar Dhawan would have probably continued in his position on the high of the order had it not been for the little setback that the staff suffered within the build-up to the collection. Three members of the India squad, viz. Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer, and web bowler Navdeep Saini tested positive for COVID-19. The BCCI added Mayank Agarwal into the squad as cowl, however he’ll be in necessary quarantine by the point the collection begins. And with Rahul now being checked out as a middle-order possibility in limited-overs, that leaves Kishan as the one possibility for Rohit’s opening companion.

“Ishan Kishan is the only option we have and he will open with me. Mayank was added in the squad and he is still in isolation. He came (joined) late and we have some rules in place. If someone is travelling, we have to put them in (mandatory 3-day) quarantine. He has still not finished his quarantine, so Ishan will open the innings,” Rohit told reporters on the eve of the primary ODI.

The different space of concern going into the collection is the spin division. Ravichandran Ashwin wasn’t fairly as penetrative within the one-day collection in South Africa, and can have fallen down the pecking order so far as India’s white-ball planning for the 2 massive tournaments down the highway is worried. Instead, the Chetan Sharma-led choice panel opted at hand Kuldeep Yadav one other lifeline, resulting in a buzz on social media surrounding the doable return of the ‘KulCha’ mixture — left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep together with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal — that was India’s go-to possibility in ODIs and T20Is not too way back.

Offie Washington Sundar might be included within the aspect to convey some selection into the combination in addition to for his useful batting expertise that would bolster the decrease center order, although he’s in direct competitors with Deepak Hooda, one other returnee to the squad. Youngster Ravi Bishnoi, who’s but to make his senior India debut, might be thrown into the deep finish someday later within the collection.

Though the West Indies arrived in India in a constructive state of mind after beating England in a five-match T20I collection, their defeat to Ireland at dwelling the final time they performed the 50-over format will likely be on their minds after they tackle Rohit Sharma and Co come Sunday. And their report towards the Indians in ODIs within the latest years hasn’t been all that nice both — they’ve gained simply three out of 18 matches since 2015, the latest of which was the eight-wicket win in Chennai in December, 2019.

One of the principle speaking factors within the West Indies camp forward of the one-day collection is the return of senior pacer Kemar Roach, a veteran of 92 one-dayers whose final look within the 50-over format was towards the Indians within the dwelling collection proper after the 2019 World Cup. A primary-choice seamer in Tests, Roach will hope to utilize this chance to attempt to sneak into West Indies’ World Cup plans. The highlight may also be on Jason Holder, whose 4 wickets in as many balls within the decider helped seal a memorable collection win towards England, and can make him a menace within the eyes of the Indian batters.

In the batting division, Shamarh Brooks and Nicholas Pooran completed the main run-scorers for his or her aspect within the Ireland ODIs and the England T20Is. respectively, and will likely be anticipated to play a key position in serving to the Windies set difficult totals or in chasing targets.

What can be value noting is Odean Smith’s contributions with the bat. The Jamaican all-rounder contributed with 84 runs towards Ireland in his debut one-day collection, his strike fee for the collection studying 227.02, his 19-ball 46 within the second recreation proof of his means to take the assault to the opposition late within the innings which might typically be the distinction between victory and defeat.

The one-day collection are a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League through which West Indies and India at present sit at seventh and eighth respectively, the Men in Maroon forward by a degree (50) although they’ve additionally performed three video games greater than the Indians.

Additionally, the matches, all of which happen on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will be played without fans because of the present COVID state of affairs, an actual disgrace contemplating that the primary ODI can be India’s a thousandth look within the format, the event of which might’ve been marked by festivities underneath regular circumstances.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad.

