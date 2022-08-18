India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI HIGHLIGHTS: India win by 10 wickets, go 1-0 up in the series

India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary of IND vs ZIM: India win by 10 wickets and go 1-0 up within the sequence

Preview: Skipper KL Rahul’s kind and health shall be adopted carefully when India tackle Zimbabwe within the three match ODI sequence beginning Thursday (18 August). For Rahul, the fast activity after a two-month lay-off, throughout which he underwent a sports activities hernia surgical procedure, could be to maintain his T20 opening slot particularly with the World Cup approaching later within the yr.

More than runs, his method and method of runs could be value holding a watch out for normal captain Rohit Sharma (who has been rested) and coach Rahul Dravid. The subsequent fast project for India is the Asia Cup which shall be performed within the T20 format.

Also Read | Why Zimbabwe tour is crucial for both KL Rahul and Team India

KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson are anticipated to be fairly a handful for the Regis Chakabva facet. On the bowling entrance, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav together with all-rounders Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel are anticipated to make sure a clear sweep.

For Zimbabwe, goal could be to grow to be the proverbial banana peel for the Men in Blue. A win right here and it might hardly win India any accolades however a defeat would invite sharp criticism.

When is India vs Zimbabwe first ODI?

The first ODI between India and Zimbabwe shall be performed on Thursday, 18 August.

Where is India vs Zimbabwe first ODI?

The first ODI, and the remaining two contests as effectively, between India and Zimbabwe shall be performed in Harare.

What time is India vs Zimbabwe first ODI?

India vs Zimbabwe first ODI will begin at 12:45 PM IST with the toss happening half an hour earlier.

Which TV channel is India vs Zimbabwe first ODI on?

India vs Zimbabwe is on the Sony Network – Sony Six (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu).

Where to reside stream India vs Zimbabwe first ODI?

India vs Zimbabwe first ODI, and the sequence, shall be reside streamed on SonyLiv app and web site.

