India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: IND vs ZIM Head-to-Head Records and Stats – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The Indian juggernaut has continued to topple its opponents within the 50-over format for fairly some time. After clear sweeping the West Indies aspect, they’re now on the verge of repeating the identical towards Zimbabwe.

While India received the primary match seamlessly with 10 wickets, Zimbabwe did present some battle within the second ODI, scalping the highest 4 of the Indian line-up inside 100 runs. However, the depth within the Indian batting line-up made certain it was only a hiccup.

Zimbabwe will like to point out a bit extra battle just like the best way they performed towards Bangladesh. They had been capable of defeat them a number of instances, however haven’t come near repeating the identical towards India.

The toss has additionally not been of their favour, with KL Rahul profitable on each events. The third ODI will give India an opportunity to extend their profitable streak towards the African nation.

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Head-to-Head:

Matches Played: 65

India: 53

Zimbabwe: 10

Tied: 2

No Result: 0

India vs Zimbabwe earlier ODI:

India beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets on 20 August 2022, chasing a goal of 162.

Last 5 ODI outcomes:

India received by 5 wickets.

India received by 10 wickets.

India received by 10 wickets.

India received by 8 wickets.

India received by 9 wickets.

Predicted taking part in XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (c), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Kaitano, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Richard Ngarava

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.