India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and updates: India are 77/1 after 20 overs

India vs Zimbabwe third ODI: LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the third ODI between India and Zimbabwe. The Men in Blue have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead within the sequence after profitable the primary two matches.

India vs Zimbabwe third ODI PREVIEW: India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead within the three-match ODI sequence towards Zimbabwe in Harare. While the guests clinched the primary conflict by 10 wickets after Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan completely dominated the Zimbabwean bowling assault, the hosts put up an honest present with the ball within the second however finally misplaced the match.

India chased down a goal of 162 runs with 5 wickets remaining, courtesy a great resistance proven by Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson. The Men in Blue had been in a spot of trouble at 97/4 but it surely was the 56-run stand between Hooda and Samson that helped India keep within the hunt and finally clinch a win.

The two sides will now lock horns within the third and last ODI of the sequence in Harare on Monday. While Zimbabwe would look to get a comfort win, India are more likely to make some modifications within the XI.

Here’s all the pieces you might want to know in regards to the third one-dayer, together with the stay streaming and broadcast particulars:

When is India vs Zimbabwe third ODI?

The third ODI between India and Zimbabwe shall be performed on Monday, 22 August.

Where is India vs Zimbabwe third ODI?

The third ODI between India and Zimbabwe shall be performed in Harare.

What time is India vs Zimbabwe third ODI?

India vs Zimbabwe third ODI will begin at 12:45 PM IST with the toss going down half an hour earlier.

Which TV channel is India vs Zimbabwe third ODI on?

India vs Zimbabwe is on the Sony Network – Sony Six (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu).

Where to stay stream India vs Zimbabwe third ODI?

India vs Zimbabwe third ODI shall be stay streamed on SonyLiv app and web site.

