India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill dedicates ‘special’ ton to his dad, KL Rahul says he is ‘tired’ – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

His coronary heart was racing when he moved to the 90s and the concern of dropping out on getting that elusive hundred did grip his thoughts however Shubhman Gill was decided to make it rely this time, particularly after getting a little bit of ”education” from his father.

The 22-year-old, who made his International debut in an ODI in 2019, scored 130 off 97 balls as India posted 289 for eight in opposition to Zimbabwe and accomplished a 3-0 clear sweep of the hosts with a 13-run win.

”My coronary heart was beating once I bought into the 90s. I had bought out within the 90s thrice earlier than and by no means bought 100 in International cricket. It’s at all times particular to get 100,” Gill stated on the presentation ceremony.

Gill additionally topped the run chart within the sequence with 245 runs at a mean of 122.50 to be adjudged each the man-of-the-match and man-of-the-series.

”My father has been my main coach. I bought a little bit of education the day earlier than yesterday once I was out 33. So this one is for my dad.”

Gill additional stated he would save the bat.

”The bat was fairly good and that is why I modified it after my fifty as I needed to put it aside,” he added.

Asked whether or not he was targetting any specific bowler, he stated: ”(Sikandar) Raza, (Brad) Evans have been bowling nicely and it was essential to focus on the (different) bowlers.” ”I used to be simply making an attempt to minimise my dot-ball share. I simply tried to time the ball and never hit it laborious,” he stated about his knock.

KL Rahul asserts that he’s “tired of coming back after a couple of months”

After successful the primary sequence as a captain, KL Rahul stated, “Fielded about 120 overs, bought a while out within the center with the bat. I’m bored with coming again after a few months. But that is what all of us need to do, enjoying for India.”

“Feels good, we came here with good ideas. We wanted to be out in the middle and use this time. They have been very professional, very happy with the result. They took the game deep, we would have liked to finish the game earlier. The bowers were tested and they held their nerves.”

Notably, it was additionally a comeback sequence for Rahul who underwent a sports activities hernia surgical procedure post-IPL the place he led debutants Lucknow Super Giants to a last-four end.

Meanwhile, Rahul additionally praised Gill and stated, ”I’ve not seen him over-confident and that requires composure. To present that form of temperament regardless of not having performed lots of Internationals is absolutely good. He has batted nicely all through the sequence and did nicely within the West Indies and the IPL.”

“It’s pleasing to the attention when he bats and good to see him use his kind and rating runs,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)