India vs Zimbabwe: Ajay Jadeja points out similarities between Shikhar Dhawan and Sachin Tendulkar – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Indiais opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill have been at their explosive finest within the first ODI towards Zimbabwe on Thursday. With India chasing a goal of 190, each Dhawan and Gill stitched an unbeaten 192-run stand for the primary wicket to see India residence, with greater than 19 overs to spare. Dhawan and Shubman scored 81 and 82 respectively.

Both Dhawan and Gill tasted success as openers through the ODI collection towards West Indies just lately, and so they carried on that kind into the primary ODI towards Regis Chakabva’s males.

Dhawan, with 388 runs earlier than this match, was already India’s highest run-scorer in ODIs this 12 months, and along with his unbeaten 81, he exceeded his run-tally to 469.

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja, in the meantime, observed placing similarities between Dhawan and batting nice Sachin Tendulkar.

“There will always be a period where you are re-energised and you’ve got to change your game because the next generation is always quicker, faster, smarter. And they always push you. A good example is going back to Sachin Tendulkar. Think of him when Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni and all these guys came in. He did exactly the same thing in his career. He had to reinvent himself, changed the pace at which he was playing the game to keep up with the younger lot,” mentioned Jadeja on the post-match present on Thursday.

“You’ve acquired to catch up. Sometimes as a senior participant you are inclined to take it straightforward, you have been round for therefore lengthy… You stagnate at a sure place. But when that subsequent era comes, it begins pushing you. The first time was when Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly got here in and the subsequent change was when Yuvraj, Sehwag and Dhoni got here in. And you’ll be able to see the identical with Shikhar,” Jadeja added.

India lead the three-match collection 1-0, and would look to seal the collection when the 2 groups face off within the second ODI in Harare on Saturday.

