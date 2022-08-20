India vs Zimbabwe: ‘Good for some of the guys to get time in the middle’ says KL Rahul after second ODI – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Indian captain KL Rahul mentioned that the revised batting order didn’t work but it surely was good for a number of guys to get an opportunity to bat out within the center.

India chased the target of 162, shedding 5 wickets within the course of, not like the primary ODI whereby they gained unscathed.

“We bat deep and it’s good for some of the guys to get time in the middle. We weren’t nervous [after losing some early wickets],” Rahul mentioned on the post-match presentation concerning the group’s batting effort.

Stand-in captain Rahul, who’s making a comeback to the facet after fairly some time didn’t hassle the scorers as he got out LBW for one run of Victor Nyauchi’s bowling. The first match star batters Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill as effectively acquired off to begin however each had been dismissed for 33.

“It didn’t work [laughs, on the changed batting order], I wanted to get some runs but it didn’t happen. Hopefully in the next game. They have some quality bowlers in the attack and they bowled well to Bangladesh, I watched it on the television. The bowlers did come hard, they’re tall and big and strong boys,” Rahul added.

This gave an opportunity to the center order to spend a while on the crease and take the group previous the victory line.

“Good challenge for us as batters, but we bat deep so it wasn’t a worry. We’re here to play good cricket and win,” Rahul mentioned concerning the center order ending the match for India.

Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda completed the match for India. Samson was additionally awarded the person of the match for his 43 off 39 deliveries and taking three catches behind the wickets, one of which was a one-handed blinder.

Samson was happier along with his wicket-keeping than his batting and expressed so on the post-match presentation.

“How much ever time you spend in the middle feels good. I really enjoyed keeping and contributing to the win. In this match, the fast bowlers picked the length much quicker and I really enjoyed keeping.”

However, Samson whereas being wonderful behind the stumps, additionally missed out on a stumping alternative of Axar Patel’s bowling in the direction of the fag finish of Zimbabwe’s batting.

Samson mentioned the wicket keepers are typically habituated to listening about their failures. “I took three catches but I missed a stumping too; as keepers, we’re used to listening to things we didn’t do well.”

Earlier, Rahul didn’t miss out on being grateful to the followers for popping out in massive numbers to help Men in Blue. “It’s a great turnout today, it’s a weekend, and wherever we go across the world we get good support from Indian fans, so thanks to them.”

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.