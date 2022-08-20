India vs Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill reminds me of Mark Waugh and Damien Martyn, says ex-Pakistan skipper Salman Butt – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

After India’s thumping 10-wicket win towards Zimbabwe, cricket followers have been heaping reward on Shubman Gill. The right-handed opener made an unbeaten 192-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan to chase down the goal with greater than 19 overs to spare. Ex-Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has been among the many individuals who have lauded Shubman Gill. On his official YouTube channel, Salman Butt referred to as the Indian opener “a brilliant timer of the ball” and even in contrast him with Australian greats like Mark Waugh and Damien Martyn. He additionally predicted that Shubman Gill goes to be a “big player”.

Talking about how power-hitters have been dominating the dialog today, Salman Butt referred to as Shubman Gill “a brilliant timer of the ball, who plays conventional cricket shots”. He added that there are solely 4-5 batters on the earth who play like that today, together with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

“Shubman Gill reminds me of players like Mark Waugh and Damien Martyn. They were touch players. It doesn’t feel like he smashes the ball too hard. He simply caresses it. He plays beautiful cricket. I love to watch him bat. When I saw him bat for the first time in Test cricket, I had said straightaway that he is going to be a big player,” the previous Pakistan captain added.

Apart from Shubman Gill, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel and Prasidh Krishna had been the celebrities of the match. Chahar made an excellent comeback to the Indian aspect after being out for six months. He managed to get three wickets in seven overs for simply 27 runs. Axar Patel and Prasidh Krishna additionally scalped three wickets every.

The first India- Zimbabwe ODI was additionally essential for KL Rahul as a skipper. The Lucknow Super Giants captain, who was out of motion for months on account of a groin harm has lastly joined the aspect and is main it within the absence of Rohit Sharma.

Team India will conflict with Zimbabwe within the second ODI on Saturday at Harare. After the three-game ODI collection ends, the Men In Blue will fly to UAE for the Asia Cup. They are set to face arch-rivals Pakistan of their first conflict.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.