India vs Zimbabwe: “Wanted To Get Some Runs But…”: KL Rahul On Failing To Score Big In Second ODI | Cricket News

India’s prime order wobbled a bit whereas chasing a small whole however captain KL Rahul stated his facet was not nervous because it notched up a complete five-wicket win over Zimbabwe within the second ODI to clinch the sequence with one match remaining right here on Saturday. Chasing 162 to win, India have been 97 for 4 on the finish of the 14th over earlier than Sanju Samson‘s unbeaten 43 off 39 balls took the guests dwelling with 24.2 overs left. “We bat deep and it’s good for some of the guys to get time in the middle. We weren’t nervous,” Rahul stated on the post-match presentation.

“They (Zimbabwe) have some quality bowlers and they bowled well to Bangladesh, I watched on the television. The bowlers did come hard, they’re tall and big and strong boys.

“Good problem for us as batters, however we bat deep so it wasn’t a fear.”

Rahul promoted himself on the prime of the batting order to open the India innings with Shikhar Dhawan however was out for 1 within the second over of the run chase.

“It did not work (on the modified batting order), I wished to get some runs nevertheless it did not occur. Hopefully within the subsequent recreation,” he said.

“We’re right here to play good cricket and win. It’s an amazing turnout right this moment, it is a weekend, and wherever we go the world over we get good assist from Indian followers, so due to them.” Man of the match Sanju Samson said he enjoyed keeping wickets and contributing with the bat.

“Feels good to spend time within the center. I took three catches however I missed a stumping too; as keepers we’re used to listening to issues we did not do effectively,” said Samson, who took three catches and scored an unbeaten 43.

“I actually loved preserving and contributing to the win. In this match the quick bowlers picked the size a lot faster and I actually loved preserving.”

For hosts Zimbabwe, it was their second successive loss and captain Regis Chakabva stated his crew has lacked in execution with each bat and ball.

“We had a extremely good combat within the area. We’ve struggled to choose early wickets in the previous couple of video games and we did that right this moment,” he said.

“We fell shot of runs on the board. Our execution lacked a little bit bit in the long run, and we’re trying to rating extra runs. The bowlers got here out charging they usually tried to hit their lengths.” Zimbabwe Cricket dedicated Saturday’s game to the cause of children’s cancer. The home team is donating USD 500 and a Zimbabwe jersey to a six-year-old who also got a signed ball from Sanju Samson.