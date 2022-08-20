India vs Zimbabwe: Watch — ‘Can I touch you?’ local fan asks India seamer Deepak Chahar – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India seamer Deepak Chahar definitely is making loads of followers in what is popping out to be a really productive tour of Zimbabwe.

Chahar made a triumphant comeback after a six-month damage layoff with a match-winning spell of three/27 within the first ODI towards the house crew, incomes the Player of the Match award for a similar. A dominant India restricted Zimbabwe to 189 earlier than romping to a 10-wicket victory to go 1-0 up within the sequence.

After the sport, Chahar determined to meet up with a number of the native followers, obliging to their requests for photos and selfies. One group of feminine followers was notably passionate about the Chennai Super Kings bowler, with one amongst them going to the extent of asking him, “Can I touch you?”

The video was shared by journalist Vimal Kumar, who’s presently protecting the tour, on his YouTube channel. Watch it right here:

Chahar, nevertheless, sat out of the second one-dayer on Saturday, presumably resulting from a niggle, with Delhi Capitals’ Shardul Thakur taking his spot within the XI.

Team India as soon as once more dished out a scientific bowling efficiency, proscribing the Chevrons to 161 after opting to area with Thakur rising because the standout Indian bowler with figures of three/38.

The Zimbabwean bowling unit, nevertheless, did not seem as listless this time round. While they failed to interrupt the opening partnership within the earlier recreation, they did handle to place the Indian batters underneath a little bit of stress by gathering wickets at common intervals.

Skipper KL Rahul was dismissed for just 1 in his first innings in a aggressive recreation for the reason that IPL after strolling out to open alongside Shikhar Dhawan. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan’s poor kind continued as he was dismissed for six.

Both Dhawan and Shubman Gill, who had opened within the earlier recreation, had been dismissed for 33 every. India misplaced 4 wickets inside 100 runs and nervousness cramped within the Indian dressing room.

However, Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda registered a 56-run fifth-wicket stand to make sure no additional hiccups. India finally chased the goal in twenty sixth over, with 5 wickets to spare.

The two groups will meet once more for the ultimate conflict of the tour on Monday.

