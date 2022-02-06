India win fifth U-19 World Cup title after seamers Raj Bawa, Ravi Kumar prove too hot for England
James Rew’s 95 in useless whereas Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu shine with the bat for India
India 195 for six (Sindhu 50*, Rasheed 50, Boyden 2-24) beat England 189 all out (Rew 95, Bawa 5-31, Ravi 3-34) by 4 wickets
England’s troubles began early when Ravi discovered some motion within the morning, assisted partially by some in a single day rain in Antigua. He had Jacob Bethell lbw with a full ball within the second over after which had Prest chopping an tried pull onto his stumps.
George Thomas, who scored a half-century within the semi-final, attacked right-arm seamer Rajvardhan Hangargekar from the opposite finish although Ravi was among the many wickets early. He smacked Hangargekar for a 16-run over, solely to fall for 27 off 30 when Bawa got here on at first change. Bawa pitched the ball up, and Thomas tried to mow one throughout the road, solely to miscue a skyer to cowl.
Rew and William Luxton had been left with the duty of beginning England’s restoration, however they may final solely 16 balls collectively as Bawa struck twice in consecutive deliveries. Bawa discovered some additional bounce to a wide-ish ball, and Luxton went chasing solely to edge it to the wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana. George Bell was gone for a duck when Bawa welcomed him with a brief ball for his very first supply, and all he may do was glove it to Bana making an attempt to dam off the again foot. From 45 for five, England had been quickly 91 for 7 following the wickets of Rehan Ahmed, caught at slip off Bawa, and Alex Horton, who dragged offspinner Kaushal Tambe to midwicket.
But that is the place all of it went improper once more. Rew, on 95, pulled a innocent Ravi supply to a fumbling-tumbling-juggling Tambe at deep midwicket whereas Thomas Aspinwall grew to become Ravi’s fourth scalp three balls later. From the opposite finish, Bawa mixed with Bana as soon as extra to safe his five-wicket haul, and England did not bat 31 essential deliveries, all out for 189 in 44.5 overs.
The constant left-arm swing bowler Josh Boyden lifted England early within the chase when the in-form Angkrish Raghuvanshi was caught behind for a duck, however neither Boyden nor the opposite seamers may make additional breakthroughs regardless of accumulating the dot balls. With Harnoor Singh and Rasheed glad to bide their time, it was a ready sport for England as they seemed for the error. That lastly got here within the 18th over, with the rating at 49 for 1, when Harnoor gloved a brief ball from Aspinwall to the keeper.
That introduced the captain Yash Dhull collectively along with his vice-captain Rasheed. They had put collectively a double-century stand within the semi-final and seemed to assault England’s spinners. Rasheed used his wrists to flick off his pads and stood tall to crunch cuts or drives by way of the off aspect.
Rasheed moved to fifty within the twenty seventh over, however fell moments after, caught on the leg aspect after a wild heave off Sales. The identical bowler then eliminated Dhull for 17 to provide England a tiny glimmer of hope as India misplaced their fourth wicket with the rating on 97.
Sindhu and Bawa, although, counterattacked. Bawa hit two sixes and one 4 whereas Sindhu additionally went over cowl or midwicket. Two catches contained in the ring despatched Bawa and Tambe packing earlier than India may recover from the road, however there have been sufficient runs left for Sindhu to achieve his half-century.
He received to fifty in 54 balls, after which Bana wasted no time to complete the competition. The first six went over deep sq. leg. The second one soared over lengthy, and even earlier than it landed, the digital camera panned in direction of the India gamers working in to have fun.
Sreshth Shah is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @sreshthx