India on Saturday received the precise to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) session in Mumbai in an unopposed race, throughout the 139th IOC Session in Beijing, China. The Indian delegation comprising the nation’s first particular person Olympic gold medallist (Beijing 2008, taking pictures) Abhinav Bindra, IOC Member Nita Ambani, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra, and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur made the presentation to IOC members throughout the 139th IOC Session, being held alongside the continuing Winter Olympics in Beijing.

This would be the second IOC session in India. The nation final hosted an IOC session in 1983 in New Delhi.

The IOC session is the final assembly of the Members of the IOC. It is the IOC’s supreme organ, and its selections are closing. An strange Session is held annually, whereas Extraordinary Sessions could also be convened by the President or upon the written request of no less than one-third of the Members.

The IOC has a complete of 101 members with voting rights. Additionally, there are 45 honorary members and one honour member who would not have the precise to vote. In addition to the members, senior Representatives (President & Secretary-General) from greater than 50 International Sports Federations, (summer time and winter sporting disciplines), additionally attend the IOC session.