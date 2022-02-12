India Women Lose First ODI By 62 Runs To New Zealand Women | Cricket News

India suffered a 62-run defeat towards hosts New Zealand within the first girls’s ODI of the five-match sequence right here on Saturday. New Zealand made 275 courtesy Suzie Bates’ 106 off 111 balls. In response, India might solely handle 213 all out in 49.4 overs. The top-scorer was the Indian innings was skipper Mithali Raj who made 59 off 73 balls. Yastika Bhatia made 41 off 63 balls.

Brief scores: New Zealand 275 all out in 48.1 overs (Suzie Bates 106; Jhulan Goswami 2/58. India 213 all out in 49.4 overs (Mithali Raj 59; Jess Kerr 4/35).

