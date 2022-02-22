India women vs New Zealand Highlights, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 63 runs, go 4-0 up – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to modify between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Mithali Raj-led India could have solely satisfaction to play for when India tackle New Zealand within the fourth ladies’s ODI on Tuesday.

India kickstarted their tour to New Zealand with an 18-run defeat within the one-off T20I on 9 February, and have additionally misplaced the three ODIs which have adopted.

The ongoing ODI sequence is essential for each groups, with the Women’s World Cup beginning in Kiwiland from 4 March.

A win for India on Tuesday will surely deliver some confidence heading to the marquee match.

S Meghana (51), Shafali Verma (51) and Deepti Sharma (69 not out) all produced priceless knocks within the third ODI on Friday, to take India to 279 after being put into bat within the third ODI.

However, regardless of wickets for India at essential junctures, a 76-run partnership between Katey Martin and Lauren Down for the seventh wicket modified the complexion of the sport, to set the course for a New Zealand victory. The White Ferns sealed the win with 5 balls and three wickets to spare.

Earlier Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr had been imvolved in a 106-run stand for the third wicket.

Jhulan Goswami was the highest wicket-taker for India, with three scalps, however India will search for a collective effort from their bowlers on Tuesday.

Here’s all you might want to know as to when and the place to look at the fourth ladies’s ODI:

When will the fourth ODI between India ladies and New Zealand ladies happen?

The fourth ODI between India ladies and New Zealand ladies will happen on 22 February, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for the India ladies vs New Zealand ladies fourth ODI is John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

When will the match begin?

The match is scheduled to start at 3.30 am IST, with the toss at 3 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

There will likely be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV. The match will be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video. You may browsefirstpost.com for stay updates.

Squads:

India: Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Simran Bahadur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Jhulan Goswami.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Maddy Green, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Down, Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe.

