India Women vs New Zealand Women: Harmanpreet Kaur Caught Napping In Bizarre Run Out In 3rd ODI. Watch | Cricket News

India ladies T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been having a torrid time with the bat off late and luck too appears to have abandoned her. Things went from dangerous to worse for the middle-order batter on Friday within the third ladies’s ODI in opposition to New Zealand. She was caught napping after enjoying a shot and needed to pay the worth together with her wicket. India went on to lose the match in Queenstown by three wickets, with New Zealand taking an unbeatable 3-0 lead within the five-match ODI collection.

The incident occurred within the twenty eighth over with India in a robust place.

Batting on 13, Harmanpreet got here down the observe to a supply from Frances Mackay and performed a agency push that went straight again to the bowler. Instead of getting again into the crease, the Indian batter simply stood there.

Mackay, however, threw the ball again instantly to the wicketkeeper who whipped the bails off in a flash. Harmanpreet belatedly put in a dive nevertheless it wasn’t sufficient as replays confirmed that the Indian had did not get again in, in time.

Watch Harmanpreet Kaur’s weird run out right here in India Women vs New Zealand Women third ODI right here:

an unlucky wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur, group India down by 4 wickets!

Overall, India gave a great account of themselves however the bowlers simply could not get the job finished at essential junctures which value India pricey.

Put into bat, Sabbhineni Meghana and Shafali Verma gave India a flying begin, each scoring nice half-centuries. However, Yastika Bhatia, captain Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur could not kick on after beginning nicely.

Despite discovering little assist, Deepti Sharma scored a run-a-ball 69 not out to take India to a rating of 279 all out in 49.3 overs.

Jhulan Goswami gave India the right begin with the ball, eradicating the harmful Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates inside the first three overs. But like within the second ODI, India did not make their benefit depend.

Amelia Kerr (67) and Amy Satterthwaite (59) bailed their group out of hassle whereas Lauren Down (64) and Katey Martin added the ending touches because the hosts reached the goal with 5 balls to spare.