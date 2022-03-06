India women vs Pakistan women Live Score, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Vastrakar, Rana stitch fifty stand in quick time – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs Pakistan, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Vastrakar brings up the 150 for Team India with a agency reduce behind level within the third supply. Collects a brace within the following supply — which can be a no ball because the left-arm spinner had overstepped. Amin although, restricts Vastrakar to a single within the free hit after the all-rounder’s caught by Baig at level off a forefront. 12 from the over, with India reaching 160/6 on the finish of the second powerplay.

Preview: India will start their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 marketing campaign on Sunday with a high-octane conflict towards arch-rivals Pakistan.

India have been runners-up on two events — in 2005 and 2017 — and are aiming to go one higher this time. This would be the final World Cup for cricket greats Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj, and that ought to function an additional motivation for the Women In Blue to get their palms on the world title.

An India-Pakistan conflict all the time attracts lots of consideration however each the captains performed down the hype across the sport and stated their focus can be to start out their campaigns on observe.

“I feel as a group we’re excited to get into the World Cup and beginning our marketing campaign tomorrow. It’s the primary sport, we’re not taking a look at it because it’s Pakistan we’re enjoying towards, we’re taking a look at a group which has come ready and we’re equally ready to place our greatest foot ahead and we need to set a momentum going into the match, in order that’s how we take a look at our first sport,” India captain Mithali stated forward of the match.

“Every time we play a World Cup, each sport may be very completely different – completely different places, completely different circumstances, completely different opponent.

“We’ve tried to give everybody a go in the warm-up game, so that everybody gets into the rhythm, they form the core players – and for tomorrow’s game I think all of them have been watching the first opening game and everybody has their set plans.”

Even as India go in as favourites, Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof is hoping to place up present.

“We haven’t lived up to the mark yet – we have spoken about that, we haven’t scored much as the top order should, and we are hoping that in this World Cup as a batting unit, we can put up a good show,” she stated.

“We have improved as a fast-bowling unit, particularly Diana [Baig] and Fatima Sana have come far and I feel now we have gelled collectively. It’s simply that now we have the suitable mixture in our bowling that each one the bowlers complement one another and it is simply the batting.

“We’re looking forward that if we can put up a good show in the batting, our bowling can do well.”

Here’s all it’s essential find out about when and the place to observe India vs Pakistan Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match:

When will the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan happen?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan can be performed on Sunday, 6 March, 2022.

What is the venue for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will happen on the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui

When will the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan begin?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will start at 6.30 am IST. The toss will happen at 6 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan?

The match can be telecast on Star Sports Network. The reside streaming of the match may even be out there on Disney + Hotstar. You may also browse firstpost.com for reside updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rich Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh.

Pakistan: Aliya Riaz, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar, Anam Amin, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu.

