Indian actress dies after ‘botched’ liposuction procedure

A 21-year-old budding Indian actress died after what her household says was a botched liposuction process, in response to police on Wednesday.

Liposuction, a medical process to take away fats, is quite common and low cost in India – however remains to be largely unregulated exterior large hospitals.

Chethana Raj, who acted in a number of tv sequence and movies in her native Karnataka, died Tuesday.

Her grandmother Narayanamma instructed native media that the actress had requested for 150,000 rupees (round $1,900) for the operation however the household refused.

“We did not encourage her to have the operation as she was healthy and not fat,” the Times of India quoted her as saying.

Raj cobbled collectively the cash herself and went to a clinic within the southern metropolis of Bangalore with out telling her mother and father.

But she developed issues and was rushed to hospital the place she was pronounced useless.

Vinayak Patil, deputy commissioner of police, instructed AFP that officers have registered a case of unnatural loss of life after the lady’s father accused the clinic of botching the process.

“My daughter died due to the negligence of the hospital,” The News Minute web site quoted her father Govinda Raj as saying.

“My daughter was hale and hearty. She was absolutely fine.”