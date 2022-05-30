Indian Agartala-Kolkata bus service via Dhaka to resume from June 10 after two years

The Agartala-Kolkata bus service through Dhaka will resume from June

10 after a hiatus of over two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic,

an official of the Tripura authorities mentioned on Saturday, Trend experiences citing India

Today.

The bus service was initially deliberate to restart from April 28

however postponed owing to “some technical reasons”, he mentioned.

State transport division principal secretary LH Darlong has

written letters to Bangladesh’s Ministry of External Affairs and

the Indian High Commission to the neighbouring nation, apprising

them of the proposed resumption of the worldwide bus

service.

“Tickets for the bus service will probably be accessible on the Tripura

Road Transport Corporation counter at Krishnanagar from June 1.

Passengers have to have a sound passport and visa to board a

car,” a transport division official mentioned.

In a separate letter to the joint secretary of the Ministry of

External Affairs in New Delhi, state extra secretary S

Chowdhury knowledgeable all involved in regards to the resumption of the cross

border bus service.

The fare from Agartala to Kolkata through Dhaka will probably be Rs 2,300 per

passenger, together with travelling tax, whereas it is going to be Rs 1,000 from

Tripura capital to Dhaka.

The worldwide bus service will profit individuals amid hovering

air fares and suspension of long-distance trains resulting from landslides

in neighbouring Assam.

The bus will cowl a distance of round 500 km from Agartala to

Kolkata through Dhaka in round 19 hours. A prepare journey between the

two locations through Guwahati takes round 35 hours, one other

official mentioned.

The bus facility on this route was suspended in March 2020 after

the pandemic struck.