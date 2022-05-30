Indian Agartala-Kolkata bus service via Dhaka to resume from June 10 after two years
The Agartala-Kolkata bus service through Dhaka will resume from June
10 after a hiatus of over two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic,
an official of the Tripura authorities mentioned on Saturday, Trend experiences citing India
Today.
The bus service was initially deliberate to restart from April 28
however postponed owing to “some technical reasons”, he mentioned.
State transport division principal secretary LH Darlong has
written letters to Bangladesh’s Ministry of External Affairs and
the Indian High Commission to the neighbouring nation, apprising
them of the proposed resumption of the worldwide bus
service.
“Tickets for the bus service will probably be accessible on the Tripura
Road Transport Corporation counter at Krishnanagar from June 1.
Passengers have to have a sound passport and visa to board a
car,” a transport division official mentioned.
In a separate letter to the joint secretary of the Ministry of
External Affairs in New Delhi, state extra secretary S
Chowdhury knowledgeable all involved in regards to the resumption of the cross
border bus service.
The fare from Agartala to Kolkata through Dhaka will probably be Rs 2,300 per
passenger, together with travelling tax, whereas it is going to be Rs 1,000 from
Tripura capital to Dhaka.
The worldwide bus service will profit individuals amid hovering
air fares and suspension of long-distance trains resulting from landslides
in neighbouring Assam.
The bus will cowl a distance of round 500 km from Agartala to
Kolkata through Dhaka in round 19 hours. A prepare journey between the
two locations through Guwahati takes round 35 hours, one other
official mentioned.
The bus facility on this route was suspended in March 2020 after
the pandemic struck.