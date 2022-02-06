India’s Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu met a bunch of officers of Indian descent serving within the US Navy throughout a uncommon go to to the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, describing them as a “firm anchor” of India-US ties, Trend studies citing The Tribune India.

There are quite a few Indian-origin midshipmen on the Naval Academy, the second oldest of the 5 US service academies.

“It was a delight to meet young officers of Indian descent at the US Naval Academy, proudly serving in the US Navy. A firm anchor of India US ties,” Sandhu tweeted together with photos of him interacting with the officers.

The ambassador held discussions with Superintendent Vice Admiral Sean Buck and had an interplay with among the midshipmen of Indian descent on Friday.

Established on October 10, 1845, beneath Secretary of the Navy George Bancroft, the Naval Academy educates officers for commissioning primarily into the United States Navy and the United States Marine Corps.

The complete campus (identified to insiders as “the Yard”) is a National Historic Landmark and residential to many historic websites, buildings, and monuments.

It changed Philadelphia Naval Asylum, in Philadelphia, that served as the primary United States Naval Academy from 1838 to 1845, when the Naval Academy was fashioned in Annapolis, Maryland’s capital metropolis.

Candidates for admission usually should each apply on to the academy and obtain a nomination, often from a member of Congress. Students are officers-in-training with the rank of midshipman. Tuition for midshipmen is totally funded by the Navy in alternate for an lively responsibility service obligation upon commencement.

Approximately 1,200 “plebes” (an abbreviation of the Ancient Roman phrase plebeian) enter the academy every summer time for the rigorous Plebe Summer. About 1,000 midshipmen graduate.

Graduates are either commissioned as ensigns within the Navy or second lieutenants within the Marine Corps, but a small number may also be cross-commissioned as officers in other US agencies, and the services of allied nations.