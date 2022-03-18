Indian-American Ro Khanna Named To Biden’s Top Body On Emerging Biotech

Congressman Ro Khanna has been chosen to the committee by Adam Smith, a media launch stated.

Washington:

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna was on Thursday named to the National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology.

The 12-member National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology, established as par the National Defense Authorization Act 2022, will conduct an intensive evaluate of how advances in rising biotechnology and associated applied sciences will form present and future actions of the Department of Defense.

It has been tasked to offer an interim report back to the President of the United States and the Armed Services Committees inside a 12 months and submit a remaining unclassified report inside two years to the president and the committees, together with suggestions for motion by Congress and the federal authorities.

The announcement on this regard was made by the bipartisan management of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, Congressmen Adam Smith and Mike Rogers, Chairman and Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee, and Senators Jack Reed and Jim Inhofe, Chairman and Ranking Member of Senate Armed Services Committee.

Mr Khanna represents California’s seventeenth Congressional District, situated within the coronary heart of Silicon Valley, and is serving a 3rd time period. He sits on the House Armed Services, Agriculture and Oversight and Reform committees, the place he chairs the Environmental Subcommittee.

Additionally, Rep. Khanna is the Deputy Whip of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, serves as an Assistant Whip for the Democratic Caucus, and is the Democratic Vice Chair of the House Caucus on India and Indian-Americans.

“Mr Khanna is committed to representing the people and ideas rooted in Silicon Valley to the nation and throughout the world,” a media launch stated.

Other members of the fee embrace Senator Alex Padilla, the primary Latino to symbolize California within the US Senate; Dov S Zakheim is Senior Advisor on the Center for Strategic and International Studies and Senior Fellow on the CNA Corporation, Paul Arcangeli; Senator Todd Young.

Alongside them Dr. Alexander Titus, a Product Strategy & Operations Lead at Google Research the place he focuses on driving alignment between analysis priorities and Google’s product priorities; Congressman Stephanie Bice and Jason Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks are additionally its members.

