Indian and foreign institutions will be able to offer joint degrees soon: UGC

Indian and international greater schooling establishments might quickly be

in a position to provide joint or twin levels and twinning programmes with

the University Grants Commission (UGC) approving the laws

for these programmes, based on Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar,

citing Business Today.

The determination was taken at a gathering of the upper schooling

regulator on Tuesday.

“Any Indian establishment accredited by the National Assessment

and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a minimal rating of three.01 or in

the highest 100 within the college class of the National

Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) or an Institution of

Eminence can collaborate with any international establishment within the prime

500 of the Times Higher Education or QS World University rating,

with out in search of any prior approval from the UGC,” Kumar mentioned at a

press convention right here.

“The college students should earn greater than 30 per cent credit

from the international establishment below the programme. However, the

laws shall not be relevant to programmes provided on-line

and within the open and distance studying mode,” he added.