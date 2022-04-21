Indian and foreign institutions will be able to offer joint degrees soon: UGC
Indian and international greater schooling establishments might quickly be
in a position to provide joint or twin levels and twinning programmes with
the University Grants Commission (UGC) approving the laws
for these programmes, based on Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar,
Trend reviews
citing Business Today.
The determination was taken at a gathering of the upper schooling
regulator on Tuesday.
“Any Indian establishment accredited by the National Assessment
and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a minimal rating of three.01 or in
the highest 100 within the college class of the National
Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) or an Institution of
Eminence can collaborate with any international establishment within the prime
500 of the Times Higher Education or QS World University rating,
with out in search of any prior approval from the UGC,” Kumar mentioned at a
press convention right here.
“The college students should earn greater than 30 per cent credit
from the international establishment below the programme. However, the
laws shall not be relevant to programmes provided on-line
and within the open and distance studying mode,” he added.