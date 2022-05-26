Indian Army gets 1st woman combat pilot
Captain Abhilasha Barak on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, turned the
Indian Army’s first lady fight aviator, Trend stories citing
Rediff.
Captain Abhilasha was awarded the coveted ‘wings’ together with 36
Indian Army pilots at a ceremony on the Combat Army Aviation
Training School in Nashik.
“Captain Barak turned the primary lady officer to affix the Army
Aviation Corps as a fight aviator after profitable completion of
the fight military aviation course,” an officer stated.
Captain Abhilasha is the daughter of Colonel S Om Singh (retd)
and hails from Haryana. She was commissioned within the Army Air
Defence Corps in September 2018.
Captain Abhilasha has executed a variety of skilled navy
programs earlier than becoming a member of the Army Aviation Corps.