Indian Army gets 1st woman combat pilot

Captain Abhilasha Barak on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, turned the

Indian Army’s first lady fight aviator, Trend stories citing

Rediff.

Captain Abhilasha was awarded the coveted ‘wings’ together with 36

Indian Army pilots at a ceremony on the Combat Army Aviation

Training School in Nashik.

“Captain Barak turned the primary lady officer to affix the Army

Aviation Corps as a fight aviator after profitable completion of

the fight military aviation course,” an officer stated.

Captain Abhilasha is the daughter of Colonel S Om Singh (retd)

and hails from Haryana. She was commissioned within the Army Air

Defence Corps in September 2018.

Captain Abhilasha has executed a variety of skilled navy

programs earlier than becoming a member of the Army Aviation Corps.