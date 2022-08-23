Indian auto component industry grows 23% in FY22, clocks highest-ever turnover

Indian auto part trade has grown 23 per cent in FY2021-22, claims the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), the apex physique representing India’s Auto Component manufacturing trade. It additionally claimed that the auto part trade of the nation had recorded its highest-ever turnover of ₹4.2 lakh crore within the final fiscal.

ACMA claims that gross sales to the OEMs have grown 22 per cent on the again of the restoration out there. Also, gross sales to abroad markets of the Indian auto part trade have elevated by 43 per cent, and imports elevated by 33 per cent. ACMA claims that the export and import of the Indian auto trade has clocked a commerce surplus for the very first time. Auto part aftermarket too grew by 15 per cent to ₹74,203 crore, claimed ACMA.

The apex governing physique of the Indian auto elements trade has mentioned that the trade is optimistic because the economic system revives and automobile demand displays stability.

Speaking on the efficiency of the auto part trade, Vinnie Mehta, Director General, ACMA, mentioned that regardless of the supply-side points, as automobile gross sales and exports regularly gained traction, month-on-month, the auto part trade demonstrated outstanding efficiency in FY2021-22. “Significant growth was witnessed across all segments including supply to OEMs, Exports as also the Aftermarket. In this backdrop the component industry sized-up to Rs.4.20 lakh crore (USD 56.5 billion) registering 23 per cent growth, thus outpacing its highest ever turnover of Rs.3.95 lakh crore in FY18-19. Exports grew by 43 per cent to Rs.1.41 lakh crore (USD 19.0 billion) while imports grew by 33 percent to Rs.1.36 lakh crore (USD 18.3 billion) leading to trade surplus of USD 700 million. The Aftermarket, estimated at Rs. 74,203 crore also witnessed a steady growth of 15 per cent. Component sales to OEMs in the domestic market grew by 22 per cent to Rs.3.41 lakh crore,” he additional mentioned.

