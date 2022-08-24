Indian billionaire makes hostile bid for high-profile NDTV news channel
It has additionally set in movement a proposal to NDTV shareholders to purchase one other 26% stake within the broadcaster for $61.77 million, in keeping with filings by the Adani Group to the Mumbai inventory change.
“This acquisition is a significant milestone” for AMG Media Networks, Sanjay Pugalia, the CEO of the corporate mentioned in an announcement. The agency “seeks to empower Indian citizens, consumers and those interested in India, with information and knowledge,” he added.
NDTV, which operates TV channels and web sites, mentioned that the transfer was carried out with out its consent.
Founded in 1988 by journalists Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy, NDTV is considered some of the credible information networks in India. It can also be one of many few main broadcasters that’s usually crucial of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
Concerns about editorial independence
Adani’s transfer has sparked fears about shrinking editorial freedom and plurality on the earth’s largest democracy.
However, the group’s media foray comes at a time when its debt-fueled speedy enlargement has grow to be a matter of concern for analysts.
“The Adani Group is increasingly venturing into new and/or unrelated businesses, which are highly capital intensive and raises concerns regarding spreading execution oversight too thin,” wrote analysts at CreditSights in a report on Tuesday.