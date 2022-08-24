Indian Coast Guard Hands Over 32 Rescued Fishermen To Bangladesh

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday handed over 32 rescued fishermen to Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG).

New Delhi:

The Indian Coast Guard Ship Varad on Tuesday formally handed over all 32 rescued Bangladeshi fishermen safely to Bangladesh Coast Guard Ship ‘Tajuddin (PL-72)’ at Indo- Bangla International Maritime Boundary Line.

The Bangladeshi fishermen have been rescued from sea after their boats had capsized throughout a cyclone final month. The fishermen have been discovered clinging on to nets/ floats, within the turbulent sea and struggling to outlive for nearly 24 hours after their boats had capsized, once they have been sighted by Indian Coast Guard ships and plane on 20 August. Their lives have been saved due to the intervention of the Indian Coastguard.

Out of 32 Bangladeshi fishermen who have been pulled out of the water, 27 have been rescued by the Indian Coast Guard in deep waters and the remaining 5 have been rescued by Indian fishermen in shallow areas.

“This operation reflects the commitment of Indian Coast Guard towards safeguarding precious lives at sea against all odds,” a Coastguard official mentioned.

“Such successful search and rescue operations will not only strengthen the regional SAR structure but also enhance the international cooperation with neighbouring countries,” he added.

Indian Coast Guard displays climate updates each day and points advisories to fisheries and native administration for instituting mandatory measures throughout the possible formation of low-pressure climate methods and cyclones.

The Indian Coast Guard has been working in shut coordination with civil administration, fisheries authorities, and native fishing/ trawler organisations of the respective states of West Bengal and Odisha to mitigate the dangers posed by dangerous climate or cyclonic storm.